Thailand Gears Up to Host 2026 IMF and World Bank Annual Meetings

Thailand prepares to host the 2026 IMF and World Bank Annual Meetings at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center. Government officials and the IMF discussed progress, highlighting Thailand's role as an international conference hub. The event underscores Thailand's economic development and vision for resilient growth in a rapidly changing world.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 05-03-2026 11:25 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 11:25 IST
The Ministry of Finance of Thailand, the Bank of Thailand, and the International Monetary Fund Underscore Significant Progress Toward the 2026 IMF-World Bank Group Annual Meetings. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Thailand

Thailand's Ministry of Finance, in collaboration with the Bank of Thailand and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), has reviewed preparations for the 2026 Annual Meetings of the IMF and World Bank. Scheduled at Bangkok's Queen Sirikit National Convention Center from October 12-18, the event underscores Thailand's prowess as a hub for international conferences.

Authorities and IMF officials have expressed satisfaction with progress in areas such as construction, security, and branding, praising the world-class facilities of QSNCC. The selection of Thailand to host the meetings marks an opportunity to showcase the country's development and strengthen its position in global economic cooperation.

With the event's theme, "Thailand's New Horizons: Empowering People, Building Resilience," the nation aims to spotlight its economic growth while addressing modern challenges like artificial intelligence and climate change. The meetings provide a platform for exchanging sustainable and inclusive growth strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

