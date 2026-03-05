Left Menu

Thailand Sets Stage for 2026 IMF and World Bank Meetings

Thailand will host the 2026 Annual Meetings of the IMF and World Bank Group, marking a significant opportunity for the nation to showcase its economic progress and global cooperation efforts. Preparations are well underway, focusing on 'Thailand's New Horizons' theme, emphasizing resilience and inclusive growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 05-03-2026 11:34 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 11:34 IST
The Ministry of Finance of Thailand, the Bank of Thailand, and the International Monetary Fund Underscore Significant Progress Toward the 2026 IMF-World Bank Group Annual Meetings. Image Credit: ANI
  • Thailand

Thailand is gearing up to host the 2026 Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group, as confirmed by a recent meeting between key figures including Dr. Ekniti Nitithanprapas, Deputy Prime Minister, Mr. Vitai Ratanakorn, Governor of the Bank of Thailand, and IMF Managing Director Dr. Kristalina Georgieva.

Progress is notable in areas such as infrastructure and security at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC), the venue which also hosted the meetings in 1991. The event, themed 'Thailand's New Horizons: Empowering People, Building Resilience', will spotlight Thailand's advances in economic development and international cooperation, crucial amid global economic challenges.

Efforts include the 'Safe and Inclusive Digital Finance (SIDF) for Financial Wellbeing' agenda aimed at promoting financial resilience. Dr. Georgieva commended the Thai government's dedication and emphasized Asia's role in global economic growth, expressing anticipation for a successful and impactful gathering.

(With inputs from agencies.)

