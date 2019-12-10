Left Menu
Development News Edition

Onion prices likely to be sub-Rs 100/kg by next wk in Kolkata

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 22:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 22:35 IST
Onion prices likely to be sub-Rs 100/kg by next wk in Kolkata
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Onion prices, which have crossed over Rs 150 a kg, are expected to come down below Rs 100 by next week in the city as supplies of the staple have started improving in the wholesale markets, traders and analysts said on Tuesday. The wholesale price of the edible bulb at Nasik in Maharashtra had already fallen to about Rs 55 per kg, they said.

"Onion supplies have improved in wholesale markets. Farmers and traders in Maharashtra have been observed to earn extra profit with high prevailing prices they are harvesting the premature crop," agricultural analyst Sibu Malakar said.

In the Posta market, the wholesale price was between Rs 85 to 95 while in Koley (Sealdah) and Sheoraphuli markets in Hooghly, it was hovering between Rs 80 and Rs 91 a kg. "It takes about a week to get the effect of the easing prices at Nashik, Asia's largest onion selling market, in retail prices in the city," traders said.

The state government has been selling onions at Rs 59 a kg through 935 fair price shops in the city and Sufal Bangla stores, with each family getting a maximum of one kg of the staple on producing of ration cards.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

Sonia Gandhi hosts dinner for Cong MPs

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday hosted a dinner for party MPs as the Winter Session of Parliament nears end. The dinner attended by most of the party MPs comes a day before the Citizenship Amendment Bill is taken up by Rajya Sabh...

Anatoly Tarasov: Google pays tribute to Russian ice hockey player with sporty doodle

Happy Birthday Anatoly TarasovGoogle celebrates the 101st birthday of the great Russian ice hockey player and coach, Anatoly Tarasov with a sporty doodle. He is considered as the father of Russian ice hockey and he was even one of the first...

Two Iran nationals held for impersonating as police officers and rob'

Two Iran nationals were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly robbing a brother-sister suo from Turkmenistan here of USD 2,000 by impersonating as police officers checking travel documents, police said on Tuesday. Accused Tayaib, 59, and his ac...

UPDATE 1-Former Mexican official arrested on U.S. drug trafficking charges

A former Mexican government official has been arrested on U.S. charges that he allowed the Sinaloa Cartel to operate in Mexico in exchange for multimillion-dollar bribes, federal prosecutors in Brooklyn announced on Tuesday. Genaro Garcia L...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019