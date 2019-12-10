Onion prices likely to be sub-Rs 100/kg by next wk in Kolkata

Onion prices, which have crossed over Rs 150 a kg, are expected to come down below Rs 100 by next week in the city as supplies of the staple have started improving in the wholesale markets, traders and analysts said on Tuesday. The wholesale price of the edible bulb at Nasik in Maharashtra had already fallen to about Rs 55 per kg, they said.

"Onion supplies have improved in wholesale markets. Farmers and traders in Maharashtra have been observed to earn extra profit with high prevailing prices they are harvesting the premature crop," agricultural analyst Sibu Malakar said.

In the Posta market, the wholesale price was between Rs 85 to 95 while in Koley (Sealdah) and Sheoraphuli markets in Hooghly, it was hovering between Rs 80 and Rs 91 a kg. "It takes about a week to get the effect of the easing prices at Nashik, Asia's largest onion selling market, in retail prices in the city," traders said.

The state government has been selling onions at Rs 59 a kg through 935 fair price shops in the city and Sufal Bangla stores, with each family getting a maximum of one kg of the staple on producing of ration cards.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)