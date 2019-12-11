Bengal Business Conclave to focus on regional cooperation

The two-day Bengal Business Conclave starting here in East Midnapore district on Wednesday aims to focus on regional cooperation and strengthening ties with partner countries, states, cities of the Bengal Global Business Summit, a top government official said. Bengal Global Business Summit is an annual flagship event of by the state government to showcase the business readiness and investment potential of the state.

Organised by the Government of West Bengal, the Conclave will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the afternoon at the Biswa Bangla Convention Centre here. "We are expecting participants from neighboring countries who had come here in the Bengal Global Business Summit. International chambers, large industries, MSMEs, chambers and associations are also expected to attend the event," he said.

It will bring together industrialists, entrepreneurs, analysts, diplomats, foreign delegates and other eminent personalities, the official said. Sectors such as manufacturing, trade and services, energy, MSME, transport and logistics, tourism, agriculture and allied services would be in focus in the event..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)