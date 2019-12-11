KONE Elevator India Participates at EXCON 2019; Displays Monumental Connectivity

Experience break-through Technologies and Intelligent People Flow solutions that revolutionised the flow of urban life, as KONE Elevator India exhibits at the Artificial Intelligence Pavilion at EXCON 2019

KONE, the leading manufacturer of elevators and escalators in the world and in India, opened the gates to its innovation excellence today at EXCON 2019’s Artificial Intelligence Pavilion. Over five days, visitors can experience the impressive innovations and technological break-throughs that KONE has been offering to the industry for over a century now.

KONE India is participating in the Artificial Intelligence Pavilion to showcase their cutting-edge solutions and experience centre, and how they use AI and IoT to deliver the best People Flow experience. EXCON is the largest trade fair on construction equipment & technology in South Asia organized by the Confederation of Indian Industry.

“Artificial Intelligence and Internet of Things (IoT) are going to revolutionize the way we live. Over the years, Internet of Things has revolutionised our world and IoT Innovations from India are helping greater presence. KONE has an impressive innovation pedigree and we have been on the Forbes list of world’s most innovative companies for eight times. Our groundbreaking technologies redefined innovation in the industry and we use up-to-the-minute technologies such as machine learning, artificial intelligence, augmented reality, quantum computing, blockchain technology, etc. to innovate the safest, intelligent and the best people flow solutions,” said Mr. Amit Gossain, MD, KONE Elevator India.

He further informed, “Visitors can experience our newest innovation, KONE CareTM 24x7 Connected Services recently launched in India. In collaboration with the recognized leader in cognitive computing, IBM Watson, this is yet another breakthrough innovation that will result in fewer faults, faster repairs and real peace of mind for the customers and users. Another aspect of digitalization is the potential to improve speed and efficiency, and our Technology & Engineering Centres and manufacturing units bring innovations closer to customers, and get new services and solutions faster into the market.”

KONE, remains at the leading edge of technological development in tune with the changing market dynamics and technologies. Some of their momentous innovations include MonoSpace, a machine room-less elevator invented in 1996, and UltraRope™, a lightweight rope with carbon fiber that made high-rise travel possible. Both of these groundbreaking technologies redefined innovation in the industry.

At KONE, ‘connected’ means using real-time data and analytics as preventive maintenance gets smarter. It also means improving customer experience through real-time transparency. KONE adopts a ‘digital culture’ and co-creates new products or services together with customers and partners and it is an area where they lead.

To witness these cutting-edge solutions and experience centre, and to know how they use AI and IoT to deliver the best People Flow experience, visit them at EXCON! Date: 10-14 December, 2019

Time: 10:30 am – 6:00 pm Stall: Hall 4, Lower Level, Artificial Intelligence Pavilion

About KONE

At KONE, our mission is to improve the flow of urban life. As a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, KONE provides elevators, escalators and automatic building doors, as well as solutions for maintenance and modernization to add value to buildings throughout their life cycle. Through more effective People Flow®, we make people's journeys safe, convenient and reliable, in taller, smarter buildings. In 2018, KONE had annual net sales of EUR 9.1 billion, and at the end of the year over 57,000 employees. KONE class B shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. in Finland.

For more information, please visit www.kone.com.

About KONE India KONE’s presence in India dates back to 1984 and today it is the leading elevator company in India. Based in Chennai, KONE India serves customers all over the country through its 50+ branches and provides sustainable People Flow™ solutions for India’s rapidly growing cities. It employs 5000+ people in the country.

KONE’s production unit in Tamil Nadu produces elevators for the Indian market as well as for Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka. Chennai has three training centers where KONE’s installation engineers and field mechanics are trained to meet KONE India’s strong reputation for high quality and uncompromised safety, as well as the expectations of Indian customers, when installing and maintaining elevators and escalators. KONE’s global technology and engineering center in Chennai, which is one of the eight global R&D center, is a testing and research hub, which supports the latest technology and development of future KONE solutions.

For more information, please visit www.kone.in

Image: Mr. Amit Gossain, Managing Director, KONE Elevator India and Co-Chairman, CII National Committee on Urban Development and Smart Cities

