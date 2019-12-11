Bengaluru metro rail timings extended till midnight

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has decided to extend to midnight the timings of the last trains from January 1, following public demand. The last train from Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Station at Majestic Interchange would leave at midnight in all the four directions, BMRCL said in a statement.

Similarly, the last trains from Mysore Road station, Baiyappanahalli station, Nagasandra, and Yelachenahallistations would leave at 11.40 pm, 11.35 pm, 11.25 pm, and 11.35 pm respectively and reach the Interchange at midnight, the release said. There was a growing demand for running the trains till midnight for the convenience of passengers working in late shifts, it said.

