Left Menu
Development News Edition

Samsung sets up innovation lab at IIT Guwahati

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 18:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 18:41 IST
Samsung sets up innovation lab at IIT Guwahati

Samsung India on Wednesday inaugurated a digital academy at IIT Guwahati as part of its efforts to train over 300 people on new-age technologies like Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence. "The Samsung Innovation Lab at IIT Guwahati will train students on Internet of Things (IoT), Embedded Systems, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, helping them learn industry-relevant skills and making them job-ready," a statement said.

Through this partnership with IIT Guwahati, the academy targets to train over 300 students in the next three years on these cutting-edge technologies, it added. "At Samsung, our aim is to foster a culture of innovation amongst the students and provide them with the best possible infrastructure. We are confident that Samsung Innovation Lab, which is part of our citizenship initiatives, will help students leverage the growing digital technologies market and develop their talent," Samsung India Corporate Vice President Peter Rhee said.

Such initiatives will help bridge the academia-industry gap and foster more collaborations that would be a win-win situation for both, IIT Guwahati Director T G Sitharam said. "The strong interest and support of the state government will go a long way in extending the expertise of IIT Guwahati and Samsung Innovation Lab to other parts of Assam. It would provide technical opportunities for academic excellence and development," Sitharam added.

The course will be taught over 14 weeks through classroom lectures, assignments and lab room sessions, self-study and mini projects. Extensive tutorials and approach documents will also be provided to students to facilitate practical exercises. Samsung has so far set up five innovation labs in IIT Delhi, IIT Kanpur, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Kharagpur and IIT Roorkee as part of its Samsung Digital Academy programme.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Indian culture web portal released by Ministry

Chilean military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

DCW issues notices to Centre, Delhi govt over delay in setting up fast-track courts

The Delhi Commission for Women DCW has issued notices to the Centre and the AAP government over the delay in setting-up of fast-track courts in the national capital. The Commission said there is an acute shortage of fast-track courts in Del...

SAD stages sit-in against 'illegal mining' in Mohali

The opposition SAD on Wednesday slammed the local Congress leaders of Mohali, accusing them of indulging in illegal mining. Staging a sit-in outside the office of the Deputy Commissioner here, Shiromani Akali Dal SAD president Sukhbir Singh...

UPDATE 5-French PM defies unions with pension overhaul, strikes set to go on

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe defied striking workers on Wednesday with plans for an overhaul of Frances byzantine pension system that he said would be fairer and encourage people to work longer. In a speech that followed days of street p...

UK PM Johnson's lead over Labour narrows to 12 points - Opinium

British Prime Minister Boris Johnsons lead over the opposition Labour Party has narrowed to 12 percentage points from 15 percentage points just ahead of Thursdays national election, a poll by Opinium showed on Wednesday.Support for Johnsons...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019