Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Wall Street steadies as U.S., China announce trade deal

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 14-12-2019 01:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-12-2019 01:11 IST
US STOCKS-Wall Street steadies as U.S., China announce trade deal
Image Credit: Pixabay

The S&P 500 and the Dow industrials were little changed on Friday after hitting record highs earlier in the session, as the United States and China announced an initial trade agreement, cooling tensions that have rattled markets. The S&P 500 technology sector and the tech-heavy Nasdaq were solidly in positive territory, with gains in Apple Inc providing a boost.

Trading was the choppy following the announcement of the agreement, which reduces some U.S. tariffs in exchange for increased Chinese purchases of American farm goods. The U.S. has agreed to suspend tariffs on $160 billion in Chinese goods that were due to take effect on Dec. 15, a deadline that had been closely watched by investors. "The risk of trade (dispute) escalation has been averted for now, and that's a positive," said Sunitha Thomas, regional portfolio advisor at Northern Trust Wealth Management in Chicago.

Investors were also digesting Prime Minister Boris Johnson's commanding victory in the British election, which could bring more clarity to the country's planned exit from the European Union. "We got confirmation today that two major risks that have been weighing on the market all year have been lifted, for now at least," Thomas said.

"The market is not up more because we have had some of the rally coming into it, and I think there is now a recognition that there needs to be policy follow through on the negotiation of Brexit and also what really the details of this deal between China and the U.S. are," Thomas said. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 9.15 points, or 0.03%, to 28,141.2, the S&P 500 gained 1.68 points, or 0.05%, to 3,170.25 and the Nasdaq Composite added 22.07 points, or 0.25%, to 8,739.39.

Utilities led gains among the S&P 500 sectors along with tech, while energy and materials lagged. Improving sentiment about trade tensions, interest rate cuts from the U.S. Federal Reserve and encouraging economic data have fueled records for the major U.S. stock indexes. The benchmark S&P 500 has gained 26% so far in 2019.

Earlier this week, the Fed signaled borrowing costs will not change anytime soon. In company news, Adobe Inc shares rose 4.5% after it beat Wall Street estimates for fourth-quarter revenue and profit.

Broadcom Inc shares dropped 4.1% after the company provided a lukewarm revenue forecast for 2020. Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 1.07-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.20-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 75 new 52-week highs and 1 new low; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 105 new highs and 40 new lows.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Delhi: 2 Nigerian nationals arrested for ATM cloning, 37 cloned cards recovered

Big Mishra opens 'live pedha' outlet in Bengaluru

UPDATE 2-Armed group claims killing 4 humanitarian hostages in Nigeria, aid organization says

Peter Dinklage says there were 'signposts' hinting at Daenerys' fate in 'Game of Thrones'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

AP govt to enact law on education medium

The Andhra Pradesh government is bringing in a Bill during the ongoing winter session of the Legislature for amending the AP Education Act, 1982, to give a legal shield to the proposal for conversion of all schools in the state to the Engli...

UPDATE 1-Cricket-New Zealand lose early wickets in record run chase

New Zealand talisman Kane Williamson fell to a fired-up Australia before the first break on the fourth day of the opening test on Sunday, as the tourists daunting run chase on a deteriorating Perth Stadium pitch got off to a disastrous star...

Greater Noida: Goons thrash man for selling 'biryani'

A poor biryani vendor was allegedly thrashed and abused by some local goons purportedly for selling biryani in Rabupura area here on Saturday. The victim, identified as 43-year-old Lokesh, is reportedly living hand-to-mouth by selling the f...

Rajasthan: 13-year-old girl allegedly killed following argument over pen

A 13-year-old girl in Badli village of Jaipur was allegedly murdered by her school friend following an argument over a pen, said police. The murder took place in the village which falls under Chaksu police station limits on December 14.Poli...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019