Adani Transmission gets LoI for project in Maharashtra

Adani Transmission Ltd (ATL) on Saturday said it has received a Letter of Intent for a power transmission project in Maharashtra. The Letter of Intent (LoI) to ATL has been awarded under a tariff based competitive bidding model from Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Ltd (MSETCL).

"ATL has received the LoI from MSETCL to build, own, operate and maintain a transmission project in Maharashtra for a period of 35 years," a company statement said. The project 'Kharghar Vikhroli Transmission Pvt Ltd' comprises approximately 34 km of 400 kV and 220 kV transmission lines along with 400kV GIS (Gas Insulated Switchgear) Substation at Vikhroli in Mumbai.

According to the statement, this will be the first ever 400 kV substation facility in Mumbai. The project is critical to Mumbai as the existing capacity of transmission corridor is not sufficient to carry further power into the city. It would enable additional power to be brought into the city, thus helping in meeting the future demand of Mumbai.

The project will also help bring down the cost of electricity for the people of Mumbai, it added. ATL is the transmission and distribution business arm of Adani Group. It is the country’s largest private transmission company with a cumulative transmission network of around 14,738 circuit kilometer. Out of this, 11,477 ckt km is operational and 3,261 ckt km is at various stages of construction.

