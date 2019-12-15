Business advisory

Following are the top business stories to be released on Sunday:

BIZ-STOCKS-MCAP

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 65,060 cr in mcap; RIL, HDFC lead New Delhi: Six of the 10 most valued Indian companies together added Rs 65,060.30 crore in market valuation last week, with RIL and HDFC emerging as the biggest gainers.

BIZ-EASEMYTRIP EaseMyTrip files Rs 510-cr IPO papers with Sebi

New Delhi: Online travel company EaseMyTrip has filed draft papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to float a Rs 510 crore initial public offering.

BIZ-TRIUMPH MOTORCYCLES

Expect up to 10% sales growth, BS-VI bikes rollout from Jan: Triumph India New Delhi: British premium bike maker Triumph Motorcycles expects India sales to grow 5-10 per cent in the 12-month period ending June 2020 on the back of new products, which are expected to make up for the low offtake in first half of the year, according to a senior company official.

BIZ-REALME Realme sells 15 mn handsets in 1st yr of operation, targets to double it in 2020

New Delhi: Chinese handset maker Realme has become the fastest-growing smartphone brand in India, selling 15 million handsets in the very first year of its operations and is targeting to double the sales next year, its CEO Madhav Sheth said.

BIZ-UPL

UPL gets green nod for Rs 353 cr pesticide unit expansion project in Gujarat New Delhi: Agrochemical firm UPL has received the environment clearance from the government for its Rs 353.43 crore pesticide unit expansion project in Bharuch district of Gujarat, according to official documents.

