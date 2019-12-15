Left Menu
Development News Edition

NLC India to invest Rs 17,000cr, plans to develop Talabira

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhubaneswar
  • |
  • Updated: 15-12-2019 16:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-12-2019 16:15 IST
NLC India to invest Rs 17,000cr, plans to develop Talabira
(Representative Image) Image Credit: Pixabay

State-owned NLC India Limited said on Sunday it is planning to invest more than Rs 17,000 crore for its thermal power projects and has embarked upon afforestation program inside and outside the coal mining area in Odisha. The Navratna company will produce 20 million tonne of coal per annum from Talabira II and III coal blocks to fuel its 4,200 MW of thermal power projects, an official of the company said.

The company is working closely with the Odisha forest department to make it a model mine by planting more trees than the mandated, under relevant policies, an NLC India official said. The public sector undertaking has already deposited Rs 134.36 crore to Odisha Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA) account.

CAMPA fund is for compensatory afforestation and its maintenance for 10 years, catchment area treatment plan, wild life management plans and gap plantation. "Our drive to plant and protect 25,86,700 trees inside and outside the mining lease area of Talabira II & III is higher than what is prescribed by the relevant regulations for protecting and nurturing the environment," an NLC statement said.

"Local plants such as sirisa, barakoli, ambada, mango, jackfruits and bamboo will be cultivated to develop vibrancy in the ecology," the statement said. The per capita electricity consumption in India is estimated at around 1100 units a year, which is much lower than the comparable nations, the statement said.

NLC India's integrated project with huge green cover will ensure uninterrupted electricity to lakhs of households and commercial establishments through NLC's 3,200 MW Talabira Thermal Power Project in Odisha and NLC Tamil Nadu Power Limited's 1,000 MW project in Tuticorin district, it added. This will attract thousands of direct and indirect job opportunities and the recruitments are already on, the official said.

NLC India will undertake compensatory afforestation. It will plant 13,27,702 saplings across 2089 hectare land in Sambalpur, Sonepur and Bolangir districts.

It will also plant nearly 12,41,000 trees inside the mining lease area. In addition, 18,400 saplings will be planted in the safety zone area and outer periphery of the mine. Recently, NLC India had announced compensation for the project affected families with higher land prices, pakka houses in townships with supporting modern infrastructure besides monthly disbursements in lieu of employment for the youth to enable them to pursue vocations/professions of their choices.

The company also promised to support local communities through institutional support for capacity building. As a gesture of gratitude towards the iconic freedom fighter Veer Surendra Sai, it will develop his birthplace as a tourist destination at Khinda involving Odisha Tourism Department, Sambalpur, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Top Democrats make case for Republicans to endorse Trump impeachment

CRPF DIG among two killed in landslide on Jammu-Srinagar NH

Soccer-Rayo-Albacete match abandoned after player subjected to 'Nazi' taunts

Health News Roundup: FDA panel votes unanimously in favor of Horizon's thyroid eye disease drug

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

Kohli is cricketing version of Cristiano Ronaldo: Brian Lara

Virat Kohli is the cricketing equivalent of soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo for his sheer commitment towards the game even though a K L Rahul can consider himself at par with the India captain in terms of talent, feels West Indies battin...

Jamia students stage protest against police action, demand CBI inquiry

A group of Jamia Millia students stood shirtless in the bone-chilling cold outside the university gates on Monday and formed a human chain to protest the police action against their colleagues a day earlier. Slogans of Inquilab Zindabad ren...

Cricket-Siddle considered as Australia eye five-pronged attack for Melbourne

Peter Siddle could be in for a surprise recall for the Boxing Day test against New Zealand as Australia considers deploying a five-pronged attack on what is expected to be a benign Melbourne Cricket Ground MCG pitch.Australia dominated the ...

Delhi court to pronounce verdict at 3 pm in Unnao rape case against Kuldeep Sengar

A Delhi court is likely to pronounce its judgement at 3 pm on Monday in the case of alleged kidnapping and rape of a woman by expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in Unnao in 2017, court sources said. The woman was allegedly kidnapped and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019