Train services between West Bengal and Northeast suspended
Trains between West Bengal and the Northeast have come to a complete halt with the Eastern Railway suspending all its services to the northern region of the state, officials said on Monday.
Eastern Railway (ER) spokesperson Nikhil Chakraborty said no train was running beyond Malda.
Officials said all trains originating from Howrah, Sealdah and Kolkata stations towards north Bengal have been suspended till further notice keeping in mind the safety and security of passengers.
