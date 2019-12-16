Left Menu
Subodh Bajpai Photography Expands to 20 Cities by 2020; Generates Employment Opportunities for Professionals

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 16-12-2019 17:52 IST
  • Created: 16-12-2019 17:52 IST
NEW DELHI, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Subodh Bajpai Photography, the largest wedding photography company in India has recently announced its expansion plans to revolutionise the Indian wedding photography market. Being one of the best wedding photographers in Delhi, India, Subodh Bajpai's strong leadership skills and strategic vision has made an exemplary contribution in the industry.

Incepted in 2013, today, Subodh Bajpai has a strong foothold in the North Indian region. Currently, it has a head office in Delhi with three dedicated branch offices in Lucknow, Kanpur and Chandigarh. As part of the expansion plan, it aims to expand to 20 more prominent cities in India including Chandigarh, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Patiala, Amritsar, Noida, Gurgaon, Jaipur, Udaipur, Nagpur, Ahmedabad, Surat, Agra, Kochi, and Mysore.

Commenting on the business growth, Subodh Bajpai, the Founder of Subodh Bajpai Photography said, "We are excited about our multi-city expansion which will set a huge milestone in the journey of our business. This strategic plan is going to structure the fragmented wedding photography market in India. Additionally, setting up fully operational branch offices is going to generate a huge employment base for young professionals."

Presently, there are 120+ experienced photographers, videographers and post production artists employed with Subodh Bajpai Photography. By the mid of 2020, it is also going to add a team of 5,000+ professionals to be positioned at the newly planned offices. There are thousands of photographers and videographers who work on pro bono basis for random wedding projects. Thus, the expansion strategy is going to standardise their income and help them grow in the industry.

Subodh Bajpai Photography offers premium wedding photography services in India. It has been awarded as the best wedding photography company in 2019 and has been rated amongst the top wedding photographers in India for his impressive work.

Moreover, they have also bagged the project for covering Miss Universe 2020 for their exceptional photography and cinematography services.

About Subodh Bajpai Photography

Subodh Bajpai Photography is one of the best wedding photography company in India. It offers best in class services such as Candid Photography, Cinematic films, Pre-wedding and destination weddings. With innovative ideas to shoot and film luxury weddings, it serves amongst the highest-rated photographers in India. It has unique blend of innovative wedding photography concepts to make everlasting memories for the couple.

Subodh Bajpai founded this venture in 2013 while inducing style and class into every event. Currently, he is heading a team of highly skilled and passionate photographers who are always ready to explore and excel beyond the clients' expectations.

For more information, please visit https://www.subodhbajpai.in and https://www.subodhbajpaiphotography.com/.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

