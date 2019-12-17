Left Menu
Development News Edition

Majority of homebuyers, some lenders vote in favour of NBCC bid to acquire Jaypee Infra

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 17-12-2019 01:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-12-2019 01:47 IST
Majority of homebuyers, some lenders vote in favour of NBCC bid to acquire Jaypee Infra
Image Credit: Pixabay

Majority of homebuyers and many lenders, including IDBI, have voted in favour of state-owned NBCC bid to acquire debt-laden realty firm Jaypee Infratech in an ongoing insolvency process, sources said. The simultaneous voting to bids of both the contenders — NBCC and Mumbai-based Suraksha Realty — started on Dec 10 and ended tonight at 11.59 pm.

As many as 13 banks and over 23,000 homebuyers have voting rights in the Committee of Creditors. Buyers have nearly 58 per cent votes. For a bid to be approved, 66 per cent votes are required. According to sources, most of the home buyers have voted in favour of NBCC, while some lenders including IDBI and IIFCL too supported the resolution plan of NBCC.

Final voting result is yet to be declared. This is the third round of bidding process, initiated on the direction of the apex court.

Jaypee Infratech's Interim Resolution Professional (IRP) had admitted homebuyers' claim amounting to over Rs 13,000 crore and lenders claim of nearly Rs 9800 crore. In their latest bid, Suraksha Realty has offered Rs 190-crore cash and 2,320-acre land to lenders. NBCC has offered 1,526 acres of land to lenders.

On Yamuna Expressway, NBCC has proposed to transfer the road asset to lenders but before that it would take loan of around Rs 2,500 crore against toll revenue to fund construction spend. Suraksha will keep expressway. For homebuyers, NBCC has proposed to complete about 20,000 flats in three and half years, while Suraksha in three years.

Suraksha Realty has also kept aside Rs 250 crore worth of land for paying penalty to homebuyers for past delays. In Jaypee Infratech, NBCC has offered to infuse Rs 120 crore, while Suraksha Rs 25 crore as equity.

Jaypee Infratech, a subsidiary of crisis-hit Jaiprakash Associates, went into insolvency process in August 2017 after the National Company Law Tribunal admitted an application by an IDBI Bank-led consortium. Anuj Jain was appointed as an Interim Resolution Professional to conduct insolvency process and also manage the affairs of the company.

In the first round of insolvency proceedings conducted last year, the Rs 7,350-crore bid of Lakshdeep, part of Suraksha Group, was rejected by lenders. The Committee of Creditors rejected the bids of Suraksha Realty and NBCC in the second round held in May-June this year. The matter reached the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal and then the apex court.

On Nov 6, the Supreme Court directed completion of Jaypee Infratech's insolvency process within 90 days and said the revised resolution plan will be invited only from NBCC and Suraksha Realty.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

IIM Ahmedabad protests: Around 50 protesters detained; visuals go viral

Malayalam actors come down against CAA, police action against

Impact of Essar Steel case resolution to boost Q3 profit; also a huge positive for economy: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar.

Tracking system will help serve rail commuters better: Angadi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Videos

Latest News

Acciari's first hat trick takes Panthers past Senators

Noel Acciari, who had never produced a multi-goal game in his NHL career, posted a hat trick to lead the Florida Panthers to a 6-1 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Monday night in Sunrise, Fla. Jonathan Huberdeau added a career-high four...

Raptors, Siakam shoot down hapless Cavs

Pascal Siakam scored 33 points and the Toronto Raptors defeated the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers 133-113 on Monday night. Norman Powell added 26 points on 11-for-15 shooting for the Raptors in the first meeting this season between the teams...

UPDATE 1-Cricket-Siddle called into Australia squad for second NZ test

Pace bowler Peter Siddle has been brought into Australias squad in place of the injured Josh Hazlewood for the second test against New Zealand on what is expected to be a benign Melbourne Cricket Ground MCG pitch.Hazlewood suffered a low-gr...

Beal leads Wizards past Pistons to end skid

Bradley Beal poured in 35 points and dished out 10 assists and the Washington Wizards snapped a four-game losing streak by pulling away from the host Detroit Pistons 133-119 on Monday. Isaiah Thomas, who missed the previous five games with ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019