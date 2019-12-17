Left Menu
Sale of ‘Khadi Rumal’ enable Kashmiri women to stand for themselves: Gadkari

Union Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Shri Nitin Gadkari, launched here today the sale of Khadi Rumal, in the presence of Shri VK Saxena, Chairman, Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC).

A few years back, struggling to sustain their existence, families of militancy affected areas of Kashmir shifted to Nagrota, a small town near Jammu. In 2016, KVIC started a napkin stitching center in Nagrota, for the women impacted by the lack of livelihood opportunities and unemployment, to help them become self-dependent and sustain their families.

Speaking about the initiative, Shri Nitin Gadkari said, "This initiative of KVIC is the true reflection of Bapu's vision of empowering the weakest of the society, and an appeal to the people to support this unique initiative which is creating jobs for needy."

Chairman, KVIC, Shri VK Saxena said, "This 'Khadi Rumal' is not just a piece of cloth, but a symbol of trust that the women in militancy affected areas residing in Nagrota, have on the people of India to enable them and empower them to live a life of dignity and respect. The sale of this 'Khadi Rumal' will instill confidence and enable the women all over Kashmir to come out and stand for themselves, earn a respectful livelihood and take care of their families. Its time for India to unite and help the cause."

Shri Saxena further said, "We have targeted to sell 5 Crore pieces of Khadi Rumal initially. To create 5 Crore pieces of Khadi Rumal, around 15 Lakh Kgs of cotton will be consumed, and it will require 25 lakh man-days of spinning, 12.5 lakh man-days of weaving and around 7.5 lakh man-days required for cutting, stitching and packing of Khadi Rumal. Thus creating 44 lakh man-days of livelihood yielding wages amounting to Rs. 88 Crores for various artisans. A humble contribution of the citizens of India could be a stepping stone for the beginning of the 'Journey of Transformation'. It is an opportunity where every Indian citizen can be a part of Nation Building, a part of empowering the women artisans of Nagrota, and all those women of Kashmir too, who are still in line and looking forward to joining this journey of transformation. This shall be the real tribute to Bapu on his 150th birth anniversary."

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has already appealed to the people to buy at least one Khadi Rumal. White Khadi Rumal, made of pure cotton, will be sold across various Khadi outlets in India. To increase the outreach and availability of these Rumals through a digital platform, KVIC has also signed an agreement with Paytm today, which has committed to sell 2 Crore packets of Khadi Rumal through its online/offline platforms and mobile application.

