GEM launches National Outreach Programme

Government e-commerce portal GeM on Tuesday launched a national outreach programme, GeM Samvaad, to bring on-board more local sellers. The programme was launched by Commerce Secretary Anup Wadhawan.

"The outreach programme will take place with stakeholders across the country and with local sellers in order to facilitate on-boarding of local sellers on the marketplace while catering to specific requirements and procurement needs of buyers," the statement said. The outreach programme will take place from December 19, 2019, to February 17, 2020, and will cover all the States and UTs of the country, it added.

GeM has more than 15 lakh products and around 20,000 services, more than 3 lakh registered sellers and service providers and more than 40,000 Government buyer organizations.

