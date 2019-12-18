Left Menu
Development News Edition

Equity gauges up ahead of GST Council meet, IT and metal stocks gain

Equity benchmark indices were slightly higher during early hours on Wednesday tracking global cues while investors awaited the outcome of Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council meeting scheduled for later during the day.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 10:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-12-2019 10:25 IST
Equity gauges up ahead of GST Council meet, IT and metal stocks gain
Tata Motors was up by 1.6 pc on Wednesday morning at Rs 183.20 per share. Image Credit: ANI

Equity benchmark indices were slightly higher during early hours on Wednesday tracking global cues while investors awaited the outcome of Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council meeting scheduled for later during the day. The market risk appetite appeared to be gradually improving on expectation of further steps in the upcoming Budget to revive consumption and attract investments.

At 10:15 am, the BSE S&P Sensex was up by 41 points to 41,393 while the Nifty 50 gained by 9 points at 12,174. Sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were mixed with Nifty IT up by 1.1 per cent and metal by 0.5 per cent. Among stocks, Tata Motors was the top winner with gains of 1.6 per cent at Rs 183.20 per share. Mahindra and Mahindra edged higher by 1.5 per cent while Tata Steel was up by 1.4 per cent and JSW Steel by 1 per cent.

IT major Tata Consultancy Services added gains of 1.5 per cent. Tech Mahindra too ticked up by 1.4 per cent, Wipro by 1 per cent, Infosys by 0.9 per cent and HCL Technologies by 0.7 per cent. However, those which lost were GAIL, Hindustan Lever, Yes Bank, UltraTech Cement and UPL.

Meanwhile, Asian stocks were mixed after climbing for five straight sessions. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan inched up 0.1 per cent to its highest since June last year but Japan's Nikkei dipped by 0.3 per cent. Shanghai blue chips added 0.3 per cent after hitting an eight-month peak a day earlier as Beijing trimmed another short-term interest rate.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Wentworth Season 8: More on The Freak’s return, What more we know in details

Seelampur protests: Tear gas fired after stone-pelting; metro gates closed

Lupin's arm completes stake divestment in Kyowa

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

SC refuses to stay implementation of citizenship law, issues notice to Centre

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to stay the implementation of the Citizenship Amenendment Act 2019 and issued notice to the Central government on a batch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Act. A bench headed by...

Tesla considers cutting China-built Model 3 sedan prices next year - Bloomberg

U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc is considering cutting the prices of its China-built Model 3 sedans by 20 or more next year, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the plans. Prices of the cars, which will be man...

Indian court turns down petition to stop implementation of citizenship law

Indias top court on Wednesday refused to stall the implementation of a new law that lays out a path for non-Muslim minorities from some neighbouring countries for Indian citizenship, despite violent protests across the country.The Supreme C...

Soccer-Spurs have the momentum heading into Chelsea clash: Kane

Tottenham Hotspur have built up a head of steam since Jose Mourinho took over but they face a massive challenge on Sunday as they take on Chelsea with a place in the top four at stake, says striker Harry Kane. Mourinho took over from Mauric...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019