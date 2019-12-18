Infosys stocks up over 1 pc

Shares of Infosys on Wednesday rose over 1 per cent and was one of the top gainers in the Sensex pack. The stock was trading 0.78 per cent higher at Rs 735 on the BSE. It rose as much as 1.09 per cent to Rs 737.25.

On the NSE, the stock touched a high of Rs 737.30, up 1.04 per cent over the previous close, and later on was trading 0.72 per cent higher at Rs 734.95. Infosys will pay California USD 800,000 (nearly Rs 5.6 crore) to resolve allegations that between 2006 and 2017 approximately 500 Infosys employees were working in the state on Infosys-sponsored B-1 visas rather than H-1B visas, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said.

Further, the company on Wednesday informed Indian stock exchanges that it has reached a settlement with California Attorney General.

