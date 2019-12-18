Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot sign deal for 50-50 merger

  • PTI
  • |
  • Milan
  • |
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 14:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-12-2019 14:46 IST
Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot sign deal for 50-50 merger

Milan, Dec 18 (AP) The boards of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and PSA Peugeot on Wednesday signed a binding merger deal creating the world's fourth-largest auto company with the scale to confront the challenges of stricter emissions regulations and the transition to new driving technologies. The companies said in a joint statement that the new group will be led by PSA's cost-cutting CEO Carlo Tavares, with Fiat Chrysler's chairman John Elkann as chairman of the merged company. Fiat Chrysler CEO Mike Manley will stay on, but it was not announced in what capacity.

No name for the new company has been decided, executives said in a conference call, but both Tavares and Manley insisted that it was not a "touchy subject". The deal, which was unveiled in October, was announced as a 50-50 merger, but PSA has one extra seat at the board and Tavares at the helm, giving the French carmaker the upper hand in daily management.

The executives said they expect the deal to take 12-15 months to close. It will give birth to a group with revenues of nearly 170 billion euros and producing 8.7 million cars a year — just behind Toyota, Volkswagen and the Renault-Nissan alliance. The merger is expected to create 3.7 billion euros in annual savings, which will be invested in "the new era of sustainable mobility" and to meet strict new emissions regulations, particularly in Europe.

"The merged entity will maneuver with speed and efficiency in an automotive industry undergoing rapid and fundamental changes," the carmakers said in the joint statement. New technologies includes electrified engines, autonomous driving and connectivity, part of what Tavares described as "the transition to a world of clean, safe and sustainable mobility". No plants will be closed under the deal, the companies said. Savings will be achieved by sharing investments in vehicle platforms, engines and new technology, while leveraging scale on purchasing.

But the executives also said there would be cuts. Decisions on where those will come will be made after the deal closes. "There is room for sharing (a) significant amount of existing platforms and avoiding excess investments for the future," Tavares said.

Both the Peugeot and Fiat brands are strong on small-car technology, with significant overlap in Europe. Manley said that the convergence of platforms would be "an early target" that will likely take two years to achieve. The company will be legally based in the Netherlands, and traded in Paris, Milan and New York.

The executives played down the significance of the new entity's name and headquarters location, but both are symbolic choices that go a long way to signalling who is in the driver's seat, where engineering and management brains will be based, and the relative importance of each entity in the new company. The French and Italian governments as well as unions will be on the look-out for the responses, given the national significance of the auto industries to both economies. The French government helped bail out PSA Peugeot in 2014 and owns 12 per cent stake in the French company through the state investment bank.

While the merger of Fiat and Chrysler has been a success, with the Italian-American automaker thriving on the strength of the US market and the executive prowess of longtime CEO Sergio Marchionne, the history of car mergers is littered with failed tie-ups. Most famous among those is the Daimler-Chrysler merger, which foundered on cultural differences between the German and US entities.

Manley said the new name "is an exercise we're embarking on now. We have two very historied companies coming together...I don't think it will be a touchy subject, just an interesting process". The new company will start with a strong base in Europe, where PSA is the second-largest carmaker, and while Fiat makes most of its profits in North America and has a strong presence in Latin America. It will be looking to strengthen its position in China, where both PSA and FCA lag.

"That is part of the opportunities," Tavares said. "We are not happy with our performance there. We think we should be doing better in China." Tavares said the deal has the support of its Chinese partner and investor Dongfeng, which "understood what needed to be done". As part of the deal, Dongfeng's stake in the new company will be diluted from 6.2 per cent to 4.5 per cent, through the sale of 30.7 million shares.

FCA will pay its shareholders a 5.5 billion-euro (USD 6.1 billion) premium, raising questions about whether the new company will be saddled with too much debt. Analysts estimate that Peugeot is paying a hefty 32 per cent premium to take control of Fiat Chrysler. Fiat Chrysler has long been looking for an industrial partner to shoulder investment costs as the industry faces a transition to electrified power trains and autonomous driving. A previous deal with French rival Renault last spring fell apart over French government concerns about the role of Renault's Japanese partner, Nissan.

Tavares said both the French government and unions backed the new deal from the beginning. (AP) SCY SCY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Wentworth Season 8: More on The Freak’s return, What more we know in details

Lupin's arm completes stake divestment in Kyowa

Seelampur protests: Tear gas fired after stone-pelting; metro gates closed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Spanish TVE says unidentified group aired Russia Today show on its website

Spanish state-owned broadcaster TVE said on Wednesday that unidentified people seized on an open portal on its website to air a Russia Today show featuring self-exiled Catalan separatist leader Carles Puigdemont last Thursday.A TVE spokesma...

FASTag initiative has picked up in a big way: Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has said that the FASTag initiative rolled out on December 15 has picked up in a big way with more than one crore FASTags issued as on date. Gadkari was speaking after releasing TV...

This hat-trick tops my list as I was under pressure for last 10 months: Kuldeep

Kuldeep Yadav rates his hat-trick against West Indies in the second one-dayer here on Wednesday as his best bowling performance as it came under pressure after a dip in form and exclusion from the national team. Kuldeep, who was a permanent...

Habitual offender arrested in rape, murder case

A habitual offender allegedly involved in the rape and murder of a woman was arrested on Wednesday during a vehicle-check in Medak district of Telangana, police said on Wednesday. The accused Arun Kumar 26 befriended the 30-year- old woman ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019