Left Menu
Development News Edition

NCLAT restores Cyrus Mistry as Tata Sons Chairman

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 15:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-12-2019 15:27 IST
NCLAT restores Cyrus Mistry as Tata Sons Chairman

In a big win for Cyrus Mistry, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal on Wednesday ordered restoration of him as the Executive Chairman of Tata Sons.

NCLAT also held appointment of N Chandra as Executive Chairman illegal.

However, the tribunal said the restoration order will be operational only after four weeks, the time allowed to Tatas to file an appeal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Wentworth Season 8: More on The Freak’s return, What more we know in details

Lupin's arm completes stake divestment in Kyowa

Seelampur protests: Tear gas fired after stone-pelting; metro gates closed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

No threat to citizenship of any Indian Muslim or citizen due to CAA: Naqvi

Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Wednesday here said that there is no question mark or threat to citizenship of any Indian Muslim or other citizens due to Citizenship Bill. There is no question mark or threat to ci...

Second US-India 2+2 dialogue begins

The second India-US 22 dialogue began on Wednesday at the Foggy Bottom headquarters of the State Department here, during which the two countries are expected to discuss a wide range of bilateral, regional and global issues. US Secretary of ...

Surgeons at Delhi hospital remove 'largest' chest tumour with robotic surgery

Surgeons at a city hospital have performed a minimally invasive robotic surgery to remove what they claim to be the largest thoracic tumour to ever be recorded. Lakopo Molotii, a 54-year-old native of Tuvalu, a country in the South Pacific,...

UPDATE 1-Spanish TVE says unidentified group aired Russia Today show on its website

Spanish state-owned broadcaster TVE said on Wednesday that unidentified people seized on an open portal on its website to air a Russia Today show featuring self-exiled Catalan separatist leader Carles Puigdemont last Thursday.A TVE spokesma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019