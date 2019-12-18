NCLAT restores Cyrus Mistry as Tata Sons Chairman

In a big win for Cyrus Mistry, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal on Wednesday ordered restoration of him as the Executive Chairman of Tata Sons.

NCLAT also held appointment of N Chandra as Executive Chairman illegal.

However, the tribunal said the restoration order will be operational only after four weeks, the time allowed to Tatas to file an appeal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

