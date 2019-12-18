Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-World shares remain near record peaks

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 17:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-12-2019 17:51 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-World shares remain near record peaks

World stocks remained just off record highs on Wednesday after climbing for five straight sessions, while Britain's pound nursed heavy losses as Brexit uncertainty returned.

European equities edged higher after falling the day before as Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson took a harder line on Brexit. Earlier, Asian shares drifted down. Japan's Nikkei dipped 0.6% and China's stocks slipped even after Beijing trimmed another short-term interest rate.

U.S. equity futures were up and MSCI's world stock index stood just off record highs. It has rallied almost 23% this year, set for its best year in a decade and the fourth-best year ever. A run of better data recently has helped calm fears of a recession while phase one of a Sino-U.S. deal on trade appears to have eased some of the uncertainty on the global outlook.

German business morale rose more than expected in December to a six-month high, the Ifo survey showed on Wednesday, suggesting that Europe's largest economy picked up steam in the fourth quarter. "I expect markets to end the year quietly but mildly positively, especially if the PBoC does nibble down the lending interest rate later this week," said Chris Bailey European strategist at Raymond James, referring to China's central bank.

"Bigger challenges naturally await for next year ... but I think traders and investors will be happier to grapple with these actually in 2020." NOT SO FAST

But it might be too soon to declare an all-clear on the political front. The Democratic-led House of Representatives in the United States is expected to vote on Wednesday for two articles of impeachment that charge President Donald Trump with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. Few expect the Republican-dominated Senate to convict Trump and force him from office, but the impeachment process could focus attention on next year's U.S. election risks.

In Britain, the Prime Minister Johnson says he will use the prospect of a Brexit cliff-edge at the end of 2020 to demand the EU give him a comprehensive free trade deal in less than 11 months. Sterling slid 1.5% on Tuesday in its largest one-day fall this year as fears of a hard Brexit resurfaced

The pound was last down 0.3% at $1.3094, giving p all the gains made since the Conservative Party's election victory last Thursday. "This is a correction of the election euphoria, slowly but surely, as the realisation sets in that this whole Brexit drama is not over yet and just another deadline of a hard Brexit will be looming eventually at the end of the year," said Thu Lan Nugyen, FX strategist at Commerzbank.

Analysts said Thursday's central bank meetings in Britain, Japan, Sweden and Norway could bring some volatility. Sweden's central bank is expected to become the first in the world to claw its way out of negative interest rates on Thursday, with analysts expecting a rise in the benchmark repo rate to zero from -0.25%.

The euro was down a fifth of percent at $1.1127 and Japan's yen was little changed at 109.49 per dollar. The Turkish lira reached its weakest level against the dollar in more than two months after the U.S. Senate passed legislation with provisions to punish Ankara, raising concern about already strained ties with Washington.

It has lost more than 11% this year after a currency crisis chopped its value by 30% in 2018. Elsewhere, oil prices fell from three-month highs as data showed U.S. crude stocks rose unexpectedly in the most recent week. U.S. crude fell 0.7% to $60.51 a barrel. Brent crude futures lost 0.4% to $65.83.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Wentworth Season 8: More on The Freak’s return, What more we know in details

Lupin's arm completes stake divestment in Kyowa

Seelampur protests: Tear gas fired after stone-pelting; metro gates closed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

Siliguri: Christmas market witnesses dip in sales amid CAA protests

By Tarak Sarkar Ongoing protests over the issue of Citizenship Amendment Act CAA in Northeast India and several parts of West Bengal has adversely affected the preparations for Christmas celebrations in the region with markets in Siliguri w...

Eagles LB Grugier-Hill needs surgery, placed on IR

The Philadelphia Eagles placed linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill on injured reserve with an ailing back that requires surgery, the team announced Wednesday. Following Sundays game at Washington, Kamu Grugier-Hill reported back discomfort to team...

WFP receives post-cyclone support from EU to combat hunger in Mozambique

The European Union contributed this year nearly 4 million euros in humanitarian funding to the United Nations World Food Programme in Mozambique, supporting people affected by Cyclones Idai and Kenneth as well as providing logistics support...

Woman jumps to death from 6th floor, boyfriend booked for abetment of suicide

A 23-year-old woman died after she allegedly jumped off the sixth floor of a hotel here, with police booking her boyfriend on the charge of abetment of suicide, officials said on Wednesday. The incident took place around 10 pm on Tuesday at...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019