Microsoft ScaleUp extends support to 18 startups

Microsoft ScaleUp said on Wednesday it has extended support to 18 startups in SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) region in the last 12 months. A part of the Microsoft for Startups initiative, Microsoft ScaleUp provides startups access to world-class technology, mentorship and other community benefits that further their expansion on a global scale, the company said in a statement.

The selected startups in the region are focused on areas of fin-tech, blockchain, health-tech and IoT, among others, the statement said. Leveraging Microsoft's tech expertise and global enterprise clients, the programme is designed to help startups explore emerging technologies and tap into newer markets, it said.

"All the participating startups are well on their product development journey and are gearing up for Microsofts co-sell programme", it said. Country Head, Microsoft for Startups - MENA (Middle-East and North Africa) and SAARC, Lathika Pai said that globally, the success story of the startup ecosystem in the region is drawing great attention. The Microsoft ScaleUp programme has shaped several startups in their journey to being 'enterprise-ready'.

As part of Microsoft ScaleUp, during the engagement spanning eight to 12 months, the selected startups have opportunities to regularly engage with industry experts and leverage the Microsoft Partner Network for business growth, the statement added..

