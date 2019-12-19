Left Menu
Medtronic celebrates forty years of transforming healthcare in India

India Medtronic Private Limited, wholly-owned subsidiary of Medtronic plc, today celebrated 40 years of operations in India.

Medtronic celebrates forty years of transforming healthcare in India. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India] Dec 19 (ANI/BusinessWire India): India Medtronic Private Limited, wholly-owned subsidiary of Medtronic plc, today celebrated 40 years of operations in India. The anniversary event held in New Delhi today was celebrated in the presence of key government officials, healthcare leaders, leading physicians, partners and employees of Medtronic India.

A book celebrating Medtronic's 40-year journey of transforming healthcare in India was unveiled by leading physicians and surgeons and key government dignitaries at the event. The book showcases key milestones achieved by Medtronic in India in its efforts to improving access to quality healthcare in the country.

Healthcare practitioners from diverse fields convened to share their perspectives on the future of healthcare in India and the contribution of medical technology in improving patient outcomes. "I am honored to be leading Medtronic India during this milestone anniversary which is the celebration of an inspiring period of service to the health of India. We are proud of the innovative products and services launched in India and the outcomes that we've achieved", said Madan Krishnan, Vice President, Medtronic Indian Subcontinent.

"Through our innovation-led, patient-centric and India-focused approach, we are confident of writing a golden chapter of Winning India in the history of Medtronic. And most importantly, we continue to advance our mission and take healthcare further, together", he added. The book, 'Medtronic Story - 40 Years of Transforming Healthcare in India' includes some of the major turning points in Medtronic India's journey from humble beginnings in 1979 in Vadodara (Baroda) with only 30 employees to a robust family of 1700 employees spanning 14 locations across India.

The book features two therapy and procedure training centres, two R&D centres and a global technology centre; which are a testament to Medtronic's ever-increasing footprint in India, apart from introducing many world-class technologies and tailor-made solutions. The book chronicles stories of patients, who were recipients of Medtronic therapies and healthcare professionals, through whom many of the key technologies were introduced into the market.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

