Kathrin Frauscher appointed as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, BMW Financial Services India

Kathrin Frauscher has been appointed as the new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of BMW Financial Services India.

Kathrin Frauscher. Image Credit: ANI

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] Dec 19 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Kathrin Frauscher has been appointed as the new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of BMW Financial Services India. Kathrin Frauscher has been associated with the BMW Group since 2007. In her last assignment, she was the Chief Executive Officer of BMW Financial Services Denmark.

Prior to this, Frauscher was Head of Sales Performance for BMW Financial Services Northern Europe. She also has rich experience of working with BMW Group in the areas of Retail Performance as well as MINI Brand Management. Born in Austria, Frauscher holds a degree in International Business Administration from the Vienna University of Economics and Business Administration.

"Kathrin Frauscher made a major contribution to the success of BMW Financial Services Denmark in the last few years. We are confident that she will continue the successful development of business as she takes charge of operations in India. Frauscher has significant knowledge and has demonstrated long-standing dedication and commitment to her markets which are the best prerequisites for good leadership", said Ritu Chandy, Regional Chief Executive Officer of BMW Group Financial Services for Asia Pacific. Kathrin Frauscher succeeds Andre Van Rheenen. During the tenure of Rheenen, BMW Financial Services India successfully maintained its position as a premium provider of end-to-end automotive financial solutions in India.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

