The House of Rambhajos showcasing Jadau Jewellery at the Jaipur Jewellery Show

Renowned Jadau Jewellers from Jaipur, The House of Rambhajos, will be showcasing their range of fine jewellery at Jaipur Jewellery Show from the 20th to 23rd of December 2019 at the Jaipur Exhibition & Convention Centre (JECC), Jaipur.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Jaipur (Rajasthan)
  • |
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 15:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-12-2019 15:08 IST
Jadau Jewellery by The House of Rambhajos. Image Credit: ANI

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India] Dec 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): Renowned Jadau Jewellers from Jaipur, The House of Rambhajos, will be showcasing their range of fine jewellery at Jaipur Jewellery Show from the 20th to 23rd of December 2019 at the Jaipur Exhibition & Convention Centre (JECC), Jaipur. The House of Rambhajos has been known for their bridal trousseau jewellery inspired by historical eras. They focus on flawless craftsmanship and timeless Jadau designs that can be passed over generations.

It's time to sparkle and redefine the delicacy of a bride with Nazakat, a collection in Jadau from The House of Rambhajos catering to the individualistic needs of each patron, with tailor-made opulent pieces rendered in master craftsmanship. Redefining classic motifs with modern elements tailored for the modern Indian women, the pieces are feminine and truly enchanting. Ranging from necklaces to uncut polki bangle sets to maang tikkas, these creations will memorialize your romance and wedding day.

The most commonly used stones in this vibrant collection are jade emeralds, scarlet rubies, south - sea pearls, tourmaline and Russian emeralds. "Each and every piece being delicately intricate and bridal, depicted on every fine handcrafted detail is what this Jadau showcase is all about", said Nitin Gilara, the fourth generation at House of Rambhajos.

Rambhajo has been in business for over 100 years and has been passed down through four generations. The brand prides itself in adhering to age-old traditional techniques of kundan and polki work and artisans still create each exquisite piece of jewellery by hand. It was the moniker given to Shri Shri Kishan Gilara, in 1921, when the brand started operations in the pink city, and today Rambhajo is undoubtedly one of the most coveted jewellery manufacturing houses in the country.

Behind every success story there is always an interesting twist, and Rambhajo has one too. Known for its wholesale manufacturing and producing kundan-polkis for almost 100 years the fourth generation led by Nitin Gilara with his three brothers, decided to not only get into direct dealings with the consumer, but also restore recognition and interest in the age-old craft, along with his family. "Many people didn't want to buy kundan, as they believed the returns won't be favourable, but Ramabhjo wanted to change it, one stone at a time", said Nitin.

When the fourth generation came into the business, with an eye for expansion, Mumbai the city of dreams was the place to start operations. Rambhajo has a flagship store in Jaipur, a showroom in Jodhpur and a wholesale office in Mumbai.

Rambhajo's believe that buying a good piece of jewellery is an investment for the client and not just a dream. The new collection will be showcased at the Jaipur Exhibition & Convention Centre (JECC), Jaipur.

Booth Details: JJS: F24, F25, F26, IG3, IG4, IG5 This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

