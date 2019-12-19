Left Menu
NMDC allocated two coal blocks in Jharkhand

State-owned NMDC Ltd said on Thursday it has been allocated two coal blocks in Hazaribagh district of Jharkhand.

  Hyderabad (Telangana)
  Updated: 19-12-2019 18:06 IST
Both the blocks are located at an aerial distance of 10 to 15 km. Image Credit: ANI

State-owned NMDC Ltd said on Thursday it has been allocated two coal blocks in Hazaribagh district of Jharkhand. The Rohne coal block has extractable reserves of 191 million tonnes and planned production capacity of 8 million tonnes per annum.

Besides, the Tokisud North coal block has extractable reserves of about 52 million tonnes of thermal coal and planned production capacity of 2.32 million tonnes per annum. Both the blocks are located at an aerial distance of 10 to 15 km. Rohne coal block has coking coal which may require washing of coal for feeding into steel plant.

Hence NMDC (earlier known as National Mineral Development Corporation) is exploring the possibility for setting up of coal washeries. The company is going to execute the allotment agreement of Tokisud North coal block on December 24. The Rohne coal block allotment agreement will be executed as per the directives from the Ministry of Coal with respective execution date, said NMDC in a statement.

The navratna public sector enterprise is also India's single largest iron ore producer, presently producing over 35 million tonnes of iron ore from three fully mechanised mines in Chhattisgarh and Karnataka. It is now diversifying into steel making, according to an official statement. Several capital intensive projects have been undertaken to modernise and increase capacities to retain its domestic leadership and expand outreach in overseas ventures. (ANI)

