Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Futures hold steady as investors shrug off Trump impeachment

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 18:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-12-2019 18:11 IST
US STOCKS-Futures hold steady as investors shrug off Trump impeachment

U.S. stock index futures were nearly flat on Thursday as investors looked past the impeachment of President Donald Trump, who is unlikely to be removed from office. On Wednesday, Trump became the third U.S. president to be impeached, but the Republican-controlled Senate is widely expected not to convict him. No U.S. president has been removed from office in the country's 243-year history.

The S&P 500 snapped a record-setting rally on Wednesday, after closing at all-time highs every day for four straight sessions on a breakthrough in U.S.-China trade talks and hopes for a smoother Brexit. But with few updates on the trade war expected before the end of the year, and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's hard line on Brexit negotiations, analysts said the market had little incentive to keep setting new records.

Trading volumes are also expected to taper off ahead of the Christmas holidays. At 7:19 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 35 points, or 0.12%. S&P 500 e-minis were up only 0.75 points, or 0.02%, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis were nearly unchanged.

Among scant big corporate movers premarket, Micron Technology Inc rose 3.5% after signaling a recovery in its business in 2020 and saying it had received licenses to supply some products to Huawei Technologies Co Ltd. The stock looked set to boost the Nasdaq, which has gained for the past six sessions as the outlook on domestic growth stays largely optimistic following a string of better-than-expected economic indicators.

The weekly Labor Department report on initial claims for state unemployment benefits is due at 8:30 a.m. ET. Cisco Systems Inc rose 1.1% as Barclays raised its rating on the stock to "overweight".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

New in JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Videos

Latest News

Pompeo says U.S. to restrict visas for Iranian officials detaining peaceful protesters

The United States will restrict visas for current or former Iranian officials who abuse or detain peaceful protests, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Thursday, as Washington ramps up its campaign to pressure on the Islamic Republic.Th...

UPDATE 1-Sudanese celebrate uprising anniversary, demand justice for victims

Hundreds of thousands of people marched in cities across Sudan on Thursday to celebrate the first anniversary of the start of the uprising that toppled long-time ruler Omar al-Bashir and demand justice for people killed in protests. Waving ...

Can't think of better captain than MS Dhoni to play under, says top Indian buy Chawla

There cant be a better team than CSK to play for and better captain than MS Dhoni, said veteran leg-spinner Piyush Chawla after the Chennai Super Kings bought him for Rs 6.75 crore, making him the costliest Indian buy at the IPL auction. Ch...

Two killed in police firing during anti-Citizenship

Two killed in police firing during anti-CitizenshipAmendment Act protest in Mangaluru Police....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019