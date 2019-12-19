Left Menu
Ms. Kathrin Frauscher Appointed as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer BMW Financial Services India

  • Updated: 19-12-2019 18:26 IST
Gurgaon, Haryana, India – Business Wire India

Ms. Kathrin Frauscher has been appointed as the new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of BMW Financial Services India.

Ms. Kathrin Frauscher has been associated with the BMW Group since 2007. In her last assignment, she was the Chief Executive Officer of BMW Financial Services Denmark. Prior to this, Ms. Frauscher was Head of Sales Performance for BMW Financial Services Northern Europe. She also has rich experience of working with BMW Group in the areas of Retail Performance as well as MINI Brand Management. Born in Austria, Ms. Frauscher holds a degree in International Business Administration from the Vienna University of Economics and Business Administration.

Ms. Ritu Chandy, Regional Chief Executive Officer of BMW Group Financial Services for Asia Pacific said, “Ms. Kathrin Frauscher made a major contribution to the success of BMW Financial Services Denmark in the last few years. We are confident that she will continue the successful development of business as she takes charge of operations in India. Ms. Frauscher has significant knowledge and has demonstrated long-standing dedication and commitment to her markets which are the best prerequisites for good leadership.”

Ms. Kathrin Frauscher succeeds Mr. Andre Van Rheenen. During the tenure of Mr. Rheenen, BMW Financial Services India successfully maintained its position as a premium provider of end-to-end automotive financial solutions in India.

BMW Financial Services India

BMW Financial Services India, a 100% subsidiary of the BMW Group, is headquartered in Gurgaon (National Capital Region) and started operations since June 2010. BMW Financial Services India operates with three business lines: Retail Finance, Commercial Finance and Insurance Solutions (as corporate agents). The services offered through BMW Financial Services India are significantly valuable to the premium clientele of BMW, MINI and Motorrad who require exclusive and flexible financial solutions. Service excellence is the primary focus of operations across all business lines.

Ms. Kathrin Frauscher, MD & CEO, BMW Financial Services India

