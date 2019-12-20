Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bachcare fined $117,000 for misleading consumer reviews

Following a Commerce Commission investigation, Bachcare pleaded guilty to two charges under the Fair Trading Act 1986, in what is the first litigation action the Commission has issued over online reviews.

Bachcare fined $117,000 for misleading consumer reviews
Bachcare misled consumers through the creation of artificially positive impressions about certain properties and their services. Image Credit: Pixabay

Holiday rental management and accommodation company Bachcare has been fined $117,000 for misleading consumers by altering and withholding publication of online reviews posted by users of its accommodation services.

Following a Commerce Commission investigation, Bachcare pleaded guilty to two charges under the Fair Trading Act 1986, in what is the first litigation action the Commission has issued over online reviews.

Between 1 June 2017 and 28 September 2018 Bachcare edited customer reviews which were published on its website, removing negative comments about the rental properties listed by the company, and/or Bachcare's maintenance and management of properties.

Bachcare misled consumers through the creation of artificially positive impressions about certain properties and their services. Bachcare's conduct included:

• deleting comments regarding the cleanliness and amenities of properties, and regarding reviewers' experience of properties; and

• withholding from publication reviews for properties to which customers had given a star rating of lower than 3.5 out of 5.

This conduct meant that no listed property at the time could display a customer rating lower than 3.5 stars out of 5.

Commerce Commission Chair Anna Rawlings says, "Online reviews are an important source of information for consumers contemplating the purchase of goods and services. This is particularly so in markets such as short-term property rentals, where customers may not have access to other information to help them to decide whether a property is suitable for their needs. Consumers have a right to expect that reviews solicited from past customers will be published in a way that accurately represents the feedback received."

"In this case, consumers had no way of knowing that star ratings were inflated, or that the text of some reviews had been edited to cast the property in a more positive light. This type of conduct undermines the trust that consumers will place in reviews of products or services."

"All businesses who collect and present online reviews must faithfully present genuine customer reviews. Any discretion exercised by the trader over the publication of reviews must be made very clear, otherwise, consumers can be misled and traders risk breaching consumer law," says Ms. Rawlings.

In his written sentencing judgment Judge Singh noted, "Whilst the harm cannot be quantified, the offending conduct infringed the purposes of the Fair Trading Act. It compromised the interests of the consumers, fair competition and an environment in which consumers and businesses participate confidently."

A full version of Judge Singh's sentencing notes can be found on our website.

Online retail continues to be a priority area for the Commerce Commission this year.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

Facebook's Libra 2020 launch plan still unclear - board member

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Videos

Latest News

Hurricanes rally to beat Avalanche in Denver

Jaccob Slavin scored the go-ahead goal with 139 remaining, and the Carolina Hurricanes rallied to beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-1 in Denver on Thursday night. Andrei Svechnikov and Sebastian Aho also scored and James Reimer stopped 27 shots...

SkyDrive Launches Test Flights of First-ever Cargo Drone That Will Boost Productivity in Hard-to-Reach Places

TOKYO, Dec. 19, 2019 Kyodo JBN-AsiaNet -- SkyDrive Inc., a leading flying-car developer, has successfully launched test flights of a cargo drone which could revolutionize the way heavy goods are transported and speed up the movement of equ...

Glenmark gets approval from Australian regulator to commercialise Ryaltris

Drug maker Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Friday said that it has received approval from Australian regulator Therapeutic Goods Administration TGA to commercialise Ryaltris in Australia through its partner Seqirus. Ryaltris is a new fixed dose...

AWE2020 Charming Hall to Debut, Things Smart and Beautiful to Showcase at Beauty Fest

SHANGHAI, Dec. 19, 2019 PRNewswire -- Organized by China Household Electrical Appliances Association, the Appliances Electronics World Expo AWE 2020 is set to open at Shanghai New International Expo Center from March 11-14, 2020, with a r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019