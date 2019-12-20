Left Menu
Development News Edition

Commercial pig farm in China jams drone signal to combat swine fever crooks

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 12:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-12-2019 12:02 IST
Commercial pig farm in China jams drone signal to combat swine fever crooks

One of China's biggest animal feed producers said it had used a radio transmitter to combat crooks using drones to drop pork products contaminated with African swine fever on its pig farms, as part of a racket to profit from the health care.

In July, China's agriculture ministry said criminal gangs were faking outbreaks of swine fever on farms and forcing farmers to sell their healthy pigs at sharply lower prices. And on Thursday, a state-backed news website, The Paper, reported that a pig farming unit of Beijing Dabeinong Technology Group Co Ltd had run foul of the regional aviation authority, as its transmitter had disrupted the GPS signal in the area.

Answering questions from investors on an interactive platform run by the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, Dabeinong confirmed on Friday that its pig farming unit in Heilongjiang province had unwittingly violated civil aviation rules. "Our unit in Heilongjiang province... to prevent external people from using drones to drop pork with African swine fever virus, violated regulations by using a drone control equipment set," the company said.

"We broke related radio regulations, although that was unintentional," said Dabeinong, adding that it had surrendered the equipment to authorities and was willing to accept a penalty. The company has a herd of 14,000 sows at its three farms and one breeding farm in Heilongjiang. The farms in Heilongjiang were operating safely, Dabeinong said, and security would be stepped up.

China, the world's top producer and consumer of pork have seen its pig herd shrink by 40% compared with a year ago, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said this week. Rising pork prices were a factor behind inflation's acceleration to its fastest pace in almost eight years in November.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

Facebook's Libra 2020 launch plan still unclear - board member

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Videos

Latest News

Notre Dame Cathedral to miss first Christmas in centuries

Notre Dame kept Christmas going even during two world wars a beacon of hope amid the bloodshed. Yet, an accidental fire in peacetime finally stopped the cathedral from celebrating Midnight Mass this year, for the first time in over two cen...

Court awards life imprisonment to Kuldeep Singh Sengar in Unnao rape case

Expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar will remain in jail for entire life for raping a woman in Unnao in 2017, a Delhi court said on Friday while sentencing him to life imprisonment. District Judge Dharmesh Sharma also imposed an exemplary ...

EXCLUSIVE-Huawei and Deutsche Telekom held advanced talks over 5G network deal - sources

Deutsche Telekom was in advanced talks to retain Chinas Huawei as its main supplier of radio equipment for new mobile networks before it put the negotiations on hold for political reasons, according to three sources familiar with the matter...

Country could make jump in Ease of Doing Business due to sustained effort: PM Modi

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi said that the goal of achieving the 5 Trillion Dollar Economy is achievable.He was participating in the inaugural session of the Hundred Years of ASSOCHAM in New Delhi today.Addressing a gathering of leader...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019