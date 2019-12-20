Left Menu
Sebi invites applications for internship programme

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 14:10 IST
  • Created: 20-12-2019 14:10 IST
Markets regulator Sebi has invited applications for internship programme in its information technology department for one year, a move that will provide an opportunity to interns to work on projects including data analytics. The interns accepted under this programme would be given an opportunity to work on different information technology projects including data analytics, regulatory business processes and reporting, and FinTech at Sebi, the regulator said in a notice.

Such projects will provide an opportunity to the interns to apply their skills while gaining exposure to the functioning of the Indian capital markets, it added. Sebi said it is "desirous of partnering with institutes based in and around Mumbai for accepting up to 15 interns per year under its Sebi's information technology department internship programme."

Accordingly, expressions of interest have been invited from eligible institutes to participate in such programme. Spelling out the eligibility criteria, Sebi said candidates pursuing full time MBA or MCA or equivalent degree or diploma of a duration of two years from a recognised institute, besides, those holding a full-time graduate degree in engineering or a BCA degree can apply for it.

Among other crietria, candidates must have secured minimum 60 per cent aggregate marks or equivalent CGPA (Cumulative Grade Points Average), the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said. The interns will be recruited for a period of one year and will be awarded a stipend of up to Rs 30,000 per month. The candidates need to send their applications to the markets regulator by January 20.

