International Arogya 2019 Highlights the Focus in Mainstreaming of Brand AYUSH to Strengthen Global Healthcare System

International Arogya 2019, the second international conference and exhibition on AYUSH and wellness systems organized by FICCI in collaboration with Ministry of AYUSH, Ministry of Commerce & Industry, and Pharmexcil, has delegates participating from more than 60 countries and visitors from all over India meeting with buyers to provide an exclusive platform for various stakeholders to present their offerings through exhibition, international conference, B-2-B meetings, reverse buyer seller meeting, etc.

The four-day event organized with an objective to have an integrative system of healthcare and wellness for the world. In addition to this objective, various plenary sessions were organized on issues like global strategies on mainstreaming brand AYUSH and integrating services in modern healthcare, standardization of products and services, integration of various processes of the value chain and highlighting the importance of AYUSH systems of medicines and therapy in treating modern day non communicable diseases. The visitors and delegates also attended the lectures in the global summit which focused on managing various ailments through the alternative medicines and techniques.

As the event came to an end, Mr. Praveen Mittal, Director - AYUSH, FICCI while giving the vote of thanks said, "The main focus of this conference and exhibition is to utilize this opportunity to promote the Indian system of medicines. With the constant increase in the demand for traditional medicine, having an integrated system is very crucial not only for scientific reasons but also to improve the overall public health and helping the country's economy. Witnessing immense participation in this event marks the successful completion of the event and ensures a brighter future for the sector."

In the plenary session, An India-BIMSTEC Perspective - Global Regime And Standardization Of AYUSH Products And Services the panelists spoke about how there is a huge market globally which needs to be exploited and the need to comply with international standard to follow best manufacturing practices to ensure quality, safety and efficacy. The panel further spoke about the need to resolve trade and regulatory issues in order to build better linkages and cooperation between countries

Some of the key points put up during the plenary session, Value Chain Integration And Providing Quality Raw Materials, were the need to focus on increasing the credibility of AYUSH systems by promoting scientific research and upholding strict quality control of AYUSH drugs. This will ensure the increase in acceptability of AYUSH systems and reliability on this Indian system of medicine. The session also discussed the current scenario of the value chain of the medicinal plant industry and how the standardization of the value addition contributes in the trade of raw materials was discussed.

In the plenary session, AYUSH For Prevention & Management Of Urban Lifestyle Diseases, the panelists discussed the need of synergy between allopathy and AYUSH systems in treating urban lifestyle diseases. The panel further highlighted the necessity to integrate the AYUSH (Ayurveda) with National Program for Prevention and Control of Cancer, Diabetes, Cardiovascular Diseases and Stroke as there is a rise in these diseases.

Apart from the conferences and exhibitions, the visitors also enjoyed free health checkups and consultation, counselling by specialists, yoga demonstrations and naturopathy sessions.

The four-day event including exhibition will witness participation of over 250 exhibitors showcasing their products to international delegates and buyers from over 60 countries. The exhibition scheduled to be held till December 22, 2019 will have no entry fee for the public.

About FICCI

Established in 1927, FICCI is the largest and oldest apex business organization in India. Its history is closely interwoven with India's struggle for independence, its industrialization, and its emergence as one of the most rapidly growing global economies. A non-government, not-for-profit organization, FICCI is the voice of India's business and industry. From influencing policy to encouraging debate, engaging with policy makers and civil society, FICCI articulates the views and concerns of industry.

It serves its members from the Indian private and public corporate sectors and multinational companies, drawing its strength from diverse regional chambers of commerce and industry across states, reaching out to over 2,50,000 companies. FICCI provides a platform for networking and consensus building within and across sectors and is the first port of call for Indian industry, policy makers and the international business community.

Further information is available at: http://ficci.in

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.