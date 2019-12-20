Left Menu
Development News Edition

OYO appoints Ankit Gupta as COO

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 17:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-12-2019 17:14 IST
OYO appoints Ankit Gupta as COO

OYO Hotels & Homes on Friday said it has appointed Ankit Gupta as chief operating officer and senior vice president for its coliving, rental homes and self-operated hotel businesses in Indian and South Asia. Gupta has been appointed as COO & SVP - Frontier Businesses, OYO India & South Asia. Frontier businesses comprise OYO’s self operated hotels (OYO Townhouse, Collection O, SilverKey), student housing and co-living and OYO Home businesses, the company said in a statement.

Ankit Gupta, an alumnus of IIT Bombay, joined OYO India & South Asia from McKinsey & Co where, as a tenured Partner, he was the global leader of their real estate transformation practice. OYO has a portfolio of more than 44,000 hotels with over 1.2 million rooms. Through its vacation homes business, the company offers travellers and city dwellers access to over 1,25,000 homes around the world under OYO Home, Belvilla, Danland, Dancenter and Germany-based Traum-Ferienwohnungen brands. It operates in over 800 cities in 80 countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

Facebook's Libra 2020 launch plan still unclear - board member

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Videos

Latest News

Earthquake measuring 6.3 strikes Afghanistan's Hindu Kush region

An earthquake measuring 6.3 struck Afghanistans Hindu Kush region at a depth of 190 kilometres 118.06 miles on Friday, the Indian weather office said. USGS put the magnitude at 6.1.There were no immediate reports of any casualties or damage...

Rabada hails Jacques Kallis' appointment as SA's batting coach

South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada has hailed the appointment of Jacques Kallis as the batting coach of the side and went on to call him as a great of the game. In the recent few weeks, South Africa cricket has gone through major transitions ...

Additional DCP Rohit Rajbir Singh suffers minor injury due to stone pelting during anti-CAA stir in Seemapuri: Delhi Police.

Additional DCP Rohit Rajbir Singh suffers a minor injury due to stone pelting during anti-CAA stir in Seemapuri, said Delhi Police in a statement.Several roads leading to Jama Masjid and Red Fort witnessed massive traffic jams as hundreds o...

Switzerland switches off nuclear plant as it begins exit from atomic power

Switzerlands Muehleberg nuclear power station went off the grid on Friday after 47 years, marking the end of an era as the shutdown starts the countrys exit from atomic power. The 373-megawatt-capacity plant which opened in 1972 has generat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019