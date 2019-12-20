SpiceJet shares fall for fifth day

Falling for the fifth consecutive day, SpiceJet shares declined over 3 per cent on Friday. The scrip dropped 3.32 per cent to close at Rs 96 on the BSE. During the day, it tanked 3.62 per cent to Rs 95.70.

A total of 4.64 lakh shares were traded on the during the day. In five days, the scrip has fallen by nearly 8 per cent.

No-frills carrier SpiceJet on Friday said it has grounded three Boeing 737 freighter aircraft due to a "potential defect". On Monday, Boeing had said it would temporarily suspend production of its globally grounded 737 MAX jets next month as safety regulators delay the aircraft's return to the skies.

SpiceJet has been mainly betting on fuel-efficient MAX planes as it continues to expand operations.

