Left Menu
Development News Edition

SpiceJet shares fall for fifth day

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 18:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-12-2019 18:48 IST
SpiceJet shares fall for fifth day

Falling for the fifth consecutive day, SpiceJet shares declined over 3 per cent on Friday. The scrip dropped 3.32 per cent to close at Rs 96 on the BSE. During the day, it tanked 3.62 per cent to Rs 95.70.

A total of 4.64 lakh shares were traded on the during the day. In five days, the scrip has fallen by nearly 8 per cent.

No-frills carrier SpiceJet on Friday said it has grounded three Boeing 737 freighter aircraft due to a "potential defect". On Monday, Boeing had said it would temporarily suspend production of its globally grounded 737 MAX jets next month as safety regulators delay the aircraft's return to the skies.

SpiceJet has been mainly betting on fuel-efficient MAX planes as it continues to expand operations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 8 release date, Team examined rhododendron bush

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Videos

Latest News

Donald Trump to sign USD 738 billion defense spending

The US President POTUS Donald Trump will sign a defense spending of USD 738 billion on Friday, the last working day in the US before the Christmas holidays.In a tweet, the POTUS informed that the amount would be utilized on 12 weeks of pare...

Corporates should take risk and invest; India has huge potential: Agarwal

India has immense potential and the domestic industry should take more risks and invest in order to reap the benefits, Vedanta Resources Chairman Anil Agarwal said here on Friday. He was addressing a session at industry body Ficcis 92nd ann...

MP Assembly adjourned sine die on Fri

The Madhya Pradesh Assembly was adjourned sine die on Friday after transacting listed business amid din, though the winter session was originally scheduled to end on Monday. Earlier , the opposition BJP raised the issue of senior MP IAS of...

UPDATE 3-British PM Johnson wins vote on Brexit deal in time for Christmas

Prime Minister Boris Johnson won approval for his Brexit deal in parliament on Friday, the first step towards fulfilling his election pledge to deliver Britains departure from the European Union by Jan. 31 after his landslide victory.Lawmak...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019