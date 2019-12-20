Left Menu
Haryana's revenue under State GST records 33 pc growth in Nov

  PTI
  Chandigarh
  Updated: 20-12-2019 19:32 IST
  Created: 20-12-2019 19:32 IST
The revenue under State GST has recorded a growth of 33 per cent in November this year, compared to the corresponding month previous year. The overall growth of the collections under State GST up to November in the current financial year stood at 18 per cent over the same period previous fiscal.

This was informed in a review meeting held via video conferencing of the excise and taxation officials of Haryana under the Chairmanship of Excise and Taxation Commissioner Amit Kumar Agrawal. It was informed that the return compliance of the state has also shown marked improvement in November 2019. It stands at 78 per cent, which is 4 per cent higher than the national average, according to an official statement here.

Agrawal directed the officials to ensure 100 per cent return compliance by the top taxpayers of the state. At present, the compliance of top taxpayers for the month stands at 93 per cent. The excise officials have also been directed to conduct physical verification of 3,000 non-filers of returns under GST across the state. This exercise will be completed by December 23, 2020.

The field officers were further directed to ensure that physical verification of each new taxpayer be conducted within 15 days of registration. Agarwal directed all district heads to strictly adhere to the timelines fixed for the issuance of refunds. Any pendency of refunds is to be removed within seven days, he added.

