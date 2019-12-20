Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU supports Port of Trieste development with EUR 45.5m funding

The EIB today signed a EUR 39m loan with the Eastern Adriatic Sea Port Authority, which will also receive EUR 6.5m in EU funding via the CEF (Connecting Europe Facility) as part of the Trieste Rail Port project.

  • EIB
  • |
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 21:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-12-2019 21:40 IST
EU supports Port of Trieste development with EUR 45.5m funding
The European Union is making a contribution directly via the CEF, the financial instrument designed to enhance the quality of Europe’s transport, energy and telecommunications networks. Image Credit: StoryBlocks

The European Union is supporting the development of the Port of Trieste with new funding worth EUR 45.5m. The EIB today signed a EUR 39m loan with the Eastern Adriatic Sea Port Authority, which will also receive EUR 6.5m in EU funding via the CEF (Connecting Europe Facility) as part of the Trieste Rail Port project.

Trieste is the first port in Italy to have its own internal rail system (70 km of track) connecting with the national and international rail network, which enables all the docks to be served by rail, with the possibility of freight train assembly directly at the various terminals. More than 400 trains a month connect the Port of Trieste with the manufacturing and industrial areas of north-east Italy and various central European destinations including Germany, Austria, Czech Republic, Switzerland, and Luxembourg.

The project at the centre of the financing operation has two different components, both linked to the increased capacity and efficiency of rail operations in the port's service area:

· reorganization of the existing switching yard to make it fully accessible simultaneously to several trains of up to 750 m in length;

· restoration of all existing internal track in the port to connect the main station to the service areas.

The operation falls within the EIB's traditional areas of activity both as a trans-European transport network project and on account of its strong environmental credentials, i.e. supporting climate action investments.

It is estimated that the implementation of the works will create around 400 extra jobs per year.

The European Union is making a contribution directly via the CEF, the financial instrument designed to enhance the quality of Europe's transport, energy and telecommunications networks.

President of the Port Authority Zeno D'Agostino said: "This financing operation demonstrates the interest and attention being paid by the EU in the Port of Trieste, a strategic and dynamic hub that is investing substantial resources in rail, which is a sustainable mode of transport."

Andrea Clerici, Head of the EIB's Rome Office, stated: "This is a significant operation for the EIB for two reasons. On the one hand, it fully supports environmental projects; and on the other, it reinforces our commitment to the key ports sector: nine operations in recent years totaling some EUR 600m."

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 8 release date, Team examined rhododendron bush

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Videos

Latest News

Golfer's Shot indulges Delhi NCR with the 'Good Life Soiree'

New Delhi India Dec 20 ANINewsVoir Golfers Shot - a leading offering by Alcobrew Distilleries Indian Pvt Ltd - captured the pulse and the palate of the guests at its event titled Good Life Soiree at a farmhouse in NCR recently. The evening ...

Sonia misleading people; Cong, TMC, Left, AAP stoking fears: Sitharaman

Senior BJP leader Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday accused Congress president Sonia Gandhi of misleading people over the amended citizenship law and equating it falsely with the NRC which, the Union ministerial pointed out, has not even been fo...

Several people gather outside Delhi Police HQ to demand release of those detained in Daryaganj

Several people gathered outside the Delhi Police Headquarters on Friday demanding the release of around 40 persons detained during a violent protest in Daryaganj.According to the police, the protesters set ablaze a private car parked at Sub...

UPDATE 2-ICC to probe alleged war crimes in Palestinian areas, pending jurisdiction

The International Criminal Courts chief prosecutor said on Friday she would launch a full investigation into alleged war crimes in the Palestinian Territories as soon as the courts jurisdiction had been established. The announcement opens t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019