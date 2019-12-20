Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bharat Bond ETF oversubscribed 1.7 times; garners Rs 12,000 cr

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 22:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-12-2019 22:30 IST
Bharat Bond ETF oversubscribed 1.7 times; garners Rs 12,000 cr

The ambitious Bharat Bond ETF has closed for subscription on Friday with over-subscription of 1.7 times, garnering Rs 12,000 crore to be utilised for capex of PSUs. The base size of issue of Rs 7,000 crore.

"India's first corporate Bond ETF, Bharat Bond ETF, has received a great response from investors across different segments. The issue was over-subscribed approximately 1.7 times, collecting about Rs 12,000 crore. Information is subject to further update," DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said in a late evening tweet. The exchange-traded fund will invest only in AAA-rated bonds of public sector companies and will have target maturity structures.

The ETF with a 3-year maturity will follow the Nifty Bharat Bond Index-April 2023 and the one with a 10-year maturity will follow the Nifty Bharat Bond Index-April 2030. The yield as on 5 December 2019, of Nifty Bharat Bond Index-April 2023 is 6.69 per cent and the Nifty Bharat Bond Index-April 2030 is 7.58 per cent.

The investors who hold these ETFs for over 3 years will get the benefit of capital gains with indexation. The ETF will invest in constituents of the Nifty Bharat Bond Indices, consisting of public sector companies. Bharat Bond Funds of Funds (FOF) is also being launched for investors who do not have demat accounts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 8 release date, Team examined rhododendron bush

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Videos

Latest News

Punjab FC ride on stoppage time penalty to steal a point at Aizawl

Punjab FC rode on an injury time penalty goal to play out a thrilling 3-3 draw against Aizawl FC in their I-League match at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium here on Friday. Sergio Barboza scored from the spot in virtually the final kick of the matc...

All schools, colleges, universities to remain shut across Uttar Pradesh on Saturday: Govt spokesperson.

All schools, colleges, universities to remain shut across Uttar Pradesh on Saturday Govt spokesperson....

Golfer's Shot indulges Delhi NCR with the 'Good Life Soiree'

New Delhi India Dec 20 ANINewsVoir Golfers Shot - a leading offering by Alcobrew Distilleries Indian Pvt Ltd - captured the pulse and the palate of the guests at its event titled Good Life Soiree at a farmhouse in NCR recently. The evening ...

Sonia misleading people; Cong, TMC, Left, AAP stoking fears: Sitharaman

Senior BJP leader Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday accused Congress president Sonia Gandhi of misleading people over the amended citizenship law and equating it falsely with the NRC which, the Union ministerial pointed out, has not even been fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019