Anti-CAA protest: 18 metro stations remained shut on Friday

Commuters faced inconvenience on Friday as at least 18 metro stations, including the busy Rajiv Chowk, were closed due to protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in various parts of the city. The Jama Masjid metro station, which was closed around 1 pm, remained shut even till 10.30 pm.

The Jafrabad and Maujpur-Babarpur station remained closed for over six hours. They were opened around 10.25 pm. "All entry & exit gates of Jaffrabad and Maujpur-Babarpur are open," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a tweet.

Rajiv Chowk was closed for two hours and Kashmere Gate was also shut for similar duration. The stations that were closed also included Central Secretariat, Chawri Bazar, Chandni Chowk, Delhi Gate, Lal Quila, Khan Market, Janpath, Pragati Maidan, Mandi House, Jamia Millia Islamia, Shiv Vihar and Johri Enclave.

The stations were closed to restrict movement of protesters. The Bhim Army held a protest march from Jama Masjid against the CAA which was to culminate at Jantar Mantar. The protesters were stopped at Delhi Gate and later a clash ensued between the police and protesters.

On Thursday, at least 20 metro stations were closed owing to the protests.

