Dindayal Gupta, Chairman Emeritus of Dollar Industries conferred with West Bengal Hosiery Association 'Hall of Fame' Award

Dindayal Gupta, Chairman Emeritus, Dollar Industries Ltd, a pioneer in the hosiery industry received the West Bengal Hosiery Association 'Hall Of Fame' Award from Smriti Zubin Irani, Minister of Textiles and Women & Child Development Government of India, for his extraordinary contribution in the textile industry.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Kolkata (West Bengal)
  • |
  • Updated: 21-12-2019 09:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-12-2019 09:53 IST
Dindayal Gupta, Chairman Emeritus of Dollar Industries conferred with West Bengal Hosiery Association 'Hall of Fame' Award
Dindayal Gupta conferred with West Bengal Hosiery Association Hall of Fame Award. Image Credit: ANI

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India] Dec 21 (ANI/PR Newswire): Dindayal Gupta, Chairman Emeritus, Dollar Industries Ltd, a pioneer in the hosiery industry received the West Bengal Hosiery Association 'Hall of Fame' Award from Smriti Zubin Irani, Minister of Textiles and Women & Child Development Government of India, for his extraordinary contribution in the textile industry. With more than five decades of experience in the hosiery business, his vision and efforts have translated into the continuous upward growth for the company.

"I feel honoured to receive this prestigious award. The Indian knitwear industry which started in a small scale during the formative years of my career had expanded into the global markets with great success. Dollar always had a brand-driven approach, from having Akshay Kumar as the brand ambassador to maintaining superior quality of the products, offering more choices in terms of products, sizes, styles and colours and expanding the categories from Men's innerwear to Children and Women's wear as well, thus redefining the very concept of hosiery and innerwear. Today, Dollar has migrated from being a hosiery brand to an apparel brand with a wide variety of product portfolio. I dedicate this award to our entire team for providing stupendous effort and constantly upgrading and innovating over the years", said Dindayal Gupta, Chairman Emeritus, Dollar Industries Ltd. This one-day conference was hosted by West Bengal Hosiery Association affiliated to Bharat Chamber of Commerce to commemorate 125 years of Knitwear industry today. With speakers and experts drawn from both national and international textile machine manufacturing companies, the discussions and information shared were manifold.

This story is provided by PR Newswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PR Newswire)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

