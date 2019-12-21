Left Menu
Development News Edition

Industry captains discuss road map for USD 5 trn economy

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 21-12-2019 18:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-12-2019 18:44 IST
Industry captains discuss road map for USD 5 trn economy

From policy stability to emphasis on exports of local goods, key industry players on Saturday discussed and suggested measures for making India a USD 5 trillion economy. SAIL Chairman Anil Kumar Chaudhary, ITC Chairman and Managing Director Sanjiv Puri, Cadila Healthcare Chairman Pankaj R Patel, Bharti Enterprises Vice Chairman Rajan Bharti Mittal and JK Paper Vice Chairman and Managing Director Harsh Pati Singhania took part in the discussion during a session on 'India: Roadmap to a USD 5 trillion economy' organised by industry chamber FICCI here.

The executives stressed on the need for Indian manufacturing to become globally competitive and join global value chain as the key ingredients for becoming a USD 5 trillion economy. "If we have to reach the level of USD 5 trillion economy by the next five years, we have to be globally competitive. India also needs to increase its exports of steel and other manufactured items," SAIL Chairman Chaudhary said.

Cadila Healthcare Chairman Patel said that policy stability is required for any business to grow. "Without policy stability it becomes impossible for industry to plan long-term goals." "We all know that manufacturing is not something we can decide today and begin the production tomorrow. It takes time. Besides, innovation has the most important role to play for any industry to survive," he said.

Bharti Enterprises' Rajan Mittal suggested that the government should focus on strengthening the digital backbone of the country. Industry has been disrupted, he said adding that government's intervention is needed.

J K Paper's Singhania said the country's manufacturing sector first needs to become internally competitive as several factors are still holding it back including the multiplicity of regulations from different regulators. ITC CMD Puri said that "farming is a large employer. Lots of jobs were created in the post-harvest management".

"Even the food processing segment has the largest employment to capital ratio. We need to plug into the global value chains in value-added agricultural products," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Anand Mahindra to resign from post at Mahindra Group; new appointments announced

Video: Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi NCR and Afghanistan

After W.Bengal, Kerala too puts on hold NPR work

Strong earthquake strikes India, Pakistan and Afghanistan; no casualties yet

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Russia, Ukraine outline terms for five-year gas transit deal to end row

Russia and Ukraine announced terms of a new gas transit deal on Saturday, under which Moscow will supply Europe for at least another five years via its former Soviet neighbour and pay a 2.9 billion settlement to Kiev to end a legal dispute....

Kolkata: ED attaches land valued at Rs 77.7 lakhs belonging to wildlife smuggler under PMLA

Enforcement Directorate ED has provisionally attached a land measuring 5,042 sq.ft. in Kolkata valued at Rs. 77.7 lakhs under Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 PMLA, claimed to be belonging to a notorious smuggler of wildlife, in a c...

'Legend' Abid, Masood give Pakistan edge over Sri Lanka

Abid Ali and Shan Masood became only the third opening pair for Pakistan to hit centuries in the same innings as Pakistan turned the tables on Sri Lanka in the second and final Test in Karachi on Saturday. Abid, nicknamed legend in Pakistan...

Odd News Roundup: Wakanda in trade list

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Wakanda free trade forever Fictional nation removed from U.S. trade listThe U.S. Department of Agriculture USDA said it removed the fictional country of Wakanda from an online list of nation...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019