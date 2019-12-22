Left Menu
Development News Edition

France's Macron to give up presidential pension in reform gesture

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  • Updated: 22-12-2019 17:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-12-2019 17:34 IST
France's Macron to give up presidential pension in reform gesture
Image Credit: Wikimedia

French President Emmanuel Macron, whose plans to reform the pension system have run into fierce public opposition, will forego a special presidential pension payout when he eventually steps down, his office said on Sunday. Under a law dating back to 1955, France's presidents are entitled to draw a pension of about 6,000 euros ($6,650) per month before tax as soon as they leave the office.

Macron will waive these pension rights and change the presidential scheme to bring it into line with the wider overhaul of France's retirement system, his office said, confirming an earlier report by French daily Le Parisien. The 42-year-old president will be years away from France's legal retirement age of 62 when he leaves office even he serves two full five-year terms.

"The President of the Republic will converge ... with the universal points system planned for all French people," Macron's office said. "It is a question of being exemplary and coherent."

Two weeks of nationwide industrial action against Macron's pension reform, which would scrap special regimes for sectors like the railways and make people work to 64 to draw a full pension, have crippled train services. Speaking on Saturday during a visit to Ivory Coast, Macron called on transport unions to suspend strikes during the Christmas holidays to avoid disrupting travel for families.

But despite calls by some unions to suspend strikes during the festive season, several rail workers' groups are continuing stoppages as travelers head off on holiday. National rail operator SNCF continued to run reduced services on Sunday, including half the usual number of its high-speed TGV trains.

But faced with an outcry over the cancellation of holiday services for children travelling without their parents, the SNCF laid on several trains for kids on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Circular Economy: Where India needs to focus?

UPDATE 1-Russia, China have blood on their hands after veto on Syria cross-border aid: Pompeo

What Song Hye-Kyo’s new ring means? Song Joong-Ki won’t renew with Blossom Entertainment

UPDATE 2-'Healthy' Boeing Starliner spacecraft on track to land in New Mexico -NASA

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Sikkim IFFCO lays foundation stone for organic food processing unit

Sikkim IFFCO Organics Ltd SIIFCO on Sunday laid the foundation stone for its organic food processing unit in the state which will be built at a cost of Rs 50 crore. Sikkim IFFCO Organics is a joint venture JV between IFFCO Indian Farmers Fe...

Johnson & Johnson cleared in baby powder-cancer litigation case in US

The baby powder of Johnson Johnson is not responsible for a Missouri womans cancer, a jury in the US has decided in the companys latest win in a litigation case over its famous product. The litigation case Forrest in St Louis, Missouri in ...

Rare wild life species seized at Chennai airport

Rare wild life species like kangaroo rats and red squirrel that were allegedly smuggled into the country from Thailand were seized at the airport here on Sunday and one person detained in this connection. The customs department officials o...

Many Indian-origin post office managers hit by stealing scandal in UK

Hundreds of sub-postmasters, many of them of Indian-origin, were hit by a faulty IT system that accused them of stealing funds from the UKs Post Office. Earlier this week, Justice High Fraser at the UK High Court approved a 57.8-million pou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019