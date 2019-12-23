L&T Technology Services awarded multi-million-dollar EPCM project in Europe

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India

L&T Technology Services Limited (BSE: 540115, NSE: LTTS), a leading global pure-play engineering services company, won a multi-million dollar project from one of the world’s top plastics, chemicals and refining manufacturers, to deliver the entire spectrum of Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) services for the expansion of an existing site in Europe.

With over a decade of engineering, manufacturing and construction expertise, LTTS helps customers achieve operational excellence and maximize efficiencies by delivering a complete Engineering, Procurement & Construction Management services package.

The expansion project will be implemented at the customer’s brownfield plant in Germany over 30 months. As the strategic engineering partner, LTTS will play a key role in executing the entire project through an EPCM model, from procurement and supply chain management support to safety aspects and efficient design.

The project execution from LTTS will help the customer deliver quality products to end-customers and expand its reach to meet the growing demands of the global chemical and polymers market.

Mr. Amit Chadha, President, Sales & Business Development and Board Member at L&T Technology Servicessaid, “As the leading services provider to the Process Industry, LTTS carries with it impeccable credentials. With 7 of the top 10 customers in the Process Industry and a demonstrated track record in end-to-end EPCM and manufacturing expertise, this deal win from an industry leader is a reaffirmation of LTTS' strong position in Plant Engineering. LTTS has already carried out successful brownfield projects in the USA and we are privileged to extend our engagement with an important customer to the European markets.”

About L&T Technology Services Ltd

L&T Technology Services Limited (LTTS) is a listed subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro Limited focused on Engineering and R&D (ER&D) services. We offer consultancy, design, development and testing services across the product and process development life cycle. Our customer base includes 69 Fortune 500 companies and 51 of the world’s top ER&D companies, across industrial products, medical devices, transportation, telecom & hi-tech, and the process industries. Headquartered in India, we have over 16,700 employees spread across 17 global design centers, 28 global sales offices and 49 innovation labs as of September 30, 2019.

