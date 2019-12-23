Left Menu
L&T Technology Services awarded multi-million-dollar EPCM project in Europe

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 23-12-2019 13:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-12-2019 13:59 IST
Bengaluru, Karnataka, IndiaBusiness Wire India

L&T Technology Services Limited (BSE: 540115, NSE: LTTS), a leading global pure-play engineering services company, won a multi-million dollar project from one of the world’s top plastics, chemicals and refining manufacturers, to deliver the entire spectrum of Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) services for the expansion of an existing site in Europe.

With over a decade of engineering, manufacturing and construction expertise, LTTS helps customers achieve operational excellence and maximize efficiencies by delivering a complete Engineering, Procurement & Construction Management services package.

The expansion project will be implemented at the customer’s brownfield plant in Germany over 30 months. As the strategic engineering partner, LTTS will play a key role in executing the entire project through an EPCM model, from procurement and supply chain management support to safety aspects and efficient design.

The project execution from LTTS will help the customer deliver quality products to end-customers and expand its reach to meet the growing demands of the global chemical and polymers market.

Mr. Amit Chadha, President, Sales & Business Development and Board Member at L&T Technology Servicessaid, “As the leading services provider to the Process Industry, LTTS carries with it impeccable credentials. With 7 of the top 10 customers in the Process Industry and a demonstrated track record in end-to-end EPCM and manufacturing expertise, this deal win from an industry leader is a reaffirmation of LTTS' strong position in Plant Engineering. LTTS has already carried out successful brownfield projects in the USA and we are privileged to extend our engagement with an important customer to the European markets.”

About L&T Technology Services Ltd

L&T Technology Services Limited (LTTS) is a listed subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro Limited focused on Engineering and R&D (ER&D) services. We offer consultancy, design, development and testing services across the product and process development life cycle. Our customer base includes 69 Fortune 500 companies and 51 of the world’s top ER&D companies, across industrial products, medical devices, transportation, telecom & hi-tech, and the process industries. Headquartered in India, we have over 16,700 employees spread across 17 global design centers, 28 global sales offices and 49 innovation labs as of September 30, 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

