Left Menu
Development News Edition

Scuffles break out as protesters invade Paris' Gare de Lyon station

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  • Updated: 23-12-2019 17:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-12-2019 16:47 IST
Scuffles break out as protesters invade Paris' Gare de Lyon station
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Minor scuffles broke out on Monday between French protesters and police at Paris' Gare de Lyon station, as a nationwide strike against plans by President Emmanuel Macron to change the country's pension system dragged on into the 19th day. French TV station BFM showed pictures of riot police scuffling with a group of about 30 protesters at the Gare de Lyon, which is one of the capital's busiest stations and is often used to travel to skiing resorts near the Alps.

The protesters let off flares and fireworks, with the smoke drifting down into the station concourse. Two weeks of nationwide industrial action against Macron's pension reform, which would scrap special pensions for many public sector staff and make people work to 64 to draw a full pension, have crippled France's transport network.

France's oil sector workers are also expected to vote in favor of shutting down oil refineries, as part of the protest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Clashes as police try to clear Hong Kong protesters after Uighur support rally

UPDATE 2-Battle lines harden over Trump impeachment trial witnesses

UPDATE 1-Trump slams House's impeachment delay as 'so unfair'

Johnson & Johnson cleared in baby powder-cancer litigation case in US

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Daryaganj violence: Court dismisses bail plea of 15 accused, sends them to judicial custody

Delhis Tis Hazari court on Monday dismissed the bail petition of 15 accused, who were arrested after a protest in Daryaganj area against the newly-amended citizenship law turned violent last week and sent them to judicial custody for 14-day...

CAA is India's domestic policy: Russia

Russia on Monday said that the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA is a domestic policy of India on which Moscow does not have to comment. This is a domestic policy of India. Russia doesnt have to comment on it. If there are issues, then it shoul...

Ishant, Shikhar to play for Delhi against Hyderabad

Senior pacer Ishant Sharma and veteran opener Shikhar Dhawan will turn up for the beleaguered Delhi side in their next Ranji Trophy encounter against Hyderabad starting December 25. Ishant was given rest for a couple of Ranji Trophy games a...

We respect mandate of people of Jharkhand, are thankful to them for giving BJP chance to govern state for five years: Amit Shah.

We respect mandate of people of Jharkhand, are thankful to them for giving BJP chance to govern state for five years Amit Shah....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019