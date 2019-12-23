Left Menu
What makes the Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit a top investment for 2020, lending and investment

Among the important things to do as 2019 draws to a close is to carry out a financial review. This simple task will help you get financially ready for the New Year 2020 and give you insights into how to grow your wealth better.

  ANI
  • |
  Pune (Maharashtra)
  • |
  Updated: 23-12-2019 17:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-12-2019 17:12 IST
Bajaj Finserv logo. Image Credit: ANI

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 23 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Among the important things to do as 2019 draws to a close is to carry out a financial review. This simple task will help you get financially ready for the New Year 2020 and give you insights into how to grow your wealth better. In fact, with several equity-oriented assets generating negative returns in the last couple of years, your eyes may be on picking stable instruments to give your portfolio an aspect of predictability. From the many deposit options you have, the Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit stands out as it brings together generous returns, low risks and a range of value-added features.

Here's what makes the Fixed Deposit, offered by Bajaj Finance Ltd, the lending and investment arm of Bajaj Finserv, a top investment for 2020: You enjoy some of the best interest rates in the market

After the spate of RBI repo rate cuts, FD interest rates across the country dropped as leading issuers made changes to their deposit programmes. At present, you can fetch a rate ranging between 5.25 per cent and 7.85 per cent on FDs taken for a tenor of 36 months. The FD rates with Bajaj Finance, however, are a notch above the general FD offerings as you can earn at FD interest rates of up to 8.10 per cent if you are a regular customer and 8.35 per cent if you are a senior citizen investor.

Investing in such an instrument makes all the more sense if you want to steer clear of volatile instruments that have displayed the tendency to slip below the 0 per cent-mark or settle at sub-par regions. The best part of allocating a portion of your finances to an FD is that you can use the fixed deposit calculator to accurately forecast your interest and maturity proceeds. Below is a table indicating your earnings considering annual compounding and payouts at maturity only.

You benefit from the highest level of stability Alongside generous returns, Bajaj Finance promises you a safe environment and this is testified to by agencies like CRISIL and ICRA. This FD carries both CRISIL's and ICRA's highest stability ratings pertaining to the applicable category, FAAA and MAAA. These speak for the ability of the fixed deposit to deliver returns as promised and in a timely manner too.

You can avail top features such as the Auto-Renewal facility Bajaj Finance offers you a range of facilities that you can opt for as you invest. For instance, the auto-renewal feature allows you to remain invested for a longer term and also enjoy a renewal bonus that improves the FD interest rates applicable to you.

Similarly, with the Multi Deposit facility, you can ladder investments in one go, to meet different goals, as it permits investing in several deposits through a single cheque. So, instead of investing Rs 20 lakh in a single deposit, you can split the investment into 3 and make use of the flexible tenor feature to align your investments to your goals. Here's how.

Similarly, in a financial crunch you can avail a convenient loan against FD of up to Rs 4 lakh. Further, the Bajaj Finance Online FD application procedure is easy and on filling out a form you can get assistance from an executive. Now that you know what makes the Bajaj Finance FD a great asset to have in 2020, add the investment to your financial checklist and secure the minimum amount of Rs 25,000 to get started!

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

