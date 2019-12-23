Left Menu
Govt notifies rules for fixation of microdots identifiers on vehicles

  PTI
  New Delhi
  Updated: 23-12-2019 18:18 IST
  • Created: 23-12-2019 18:18 IST
To enhance vehicle safety, the government has notified rules for microdot identifiers on motor vehicles and their parts, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said on Monday. The notification was issued after consideration of suggestions and objections on draft notification issued in July.

The ministry said it has notified automotive industry standards in respect of Microdot identifiers affixed on the motor vehicles and their parts, components, assemblies, sub-assemblies through amendment in the Central Motor vehicles Rules 1989. "Microdots will enhance the security of vehicles," it said in a statement.

The ministry said that as per the new notification, "the manufacturers who are affixing microdot identifiers in the motor vehicles and their parts, components, assemblies, sub-assemblies shall conform to Automotive Industry Standards (AIS)-155...." The draft rules to amend the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989 were published, vide notification by the ministry in the Gazette of India inviting objections and suggestions from all persons likely to be affected thereby.

The objections and suggestions received in respect of the said draft rules have been duly considered by the central government; before notifying the amendments, the statement said.

