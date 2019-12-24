Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks ease slightly as doubts about risk factors linger

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 24-12-2019 12:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-12-2019 12:03 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks ease slightly as doubts about risk factors linger
Image Credit: storyblock

Asian shares and edged lower and U.S. stock futures darted in and out of losses on Tuesday, as the holiday lull offset optimism that a U.S.-China trade deal will boost exports and corporate earnings. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.14%.

Blue-chip shares in China rose 0.37% after Premier Li Keqiang said on Monday the government was considering more measures to lower corporate financing costs. Australian shares rose 0.13%, while South Korean shares fell 0.54%. Japan's Nikkei nudged 0.04% higher.

Sterling traded near a four-week low versus the euro and a three-week trough against the dollar on growing doubts over how Britain will navigate the transition period for its exit from the European Union. Oil prices held steady before data on U.S. crude inventories later on Tuesday, but there are signs that recent supply cuts may not last after Russia's energy minister said oil producers could ease output restrictions in March.

Wall Street's main indexes posted record closing highs on Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump said an initial U.S.-China trade pact would be signed soon. A de-escalation of a trade conflict between the world's two largest economies is a positive for companies that feed global supply chains, but some investors want to wait until next year to see how long the current thaw in Sino-U.S. relations lasts.

"Risks to the outlook receded this year, which supported financial markets, but we cannot say the same thing about next year," said Hiroshi Miyazaki, senior economist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities in Tokyo. "No one can predict what will happen with U.S.-China relations, and the U.S. still has some tariffs on Chinese goods in place."

Trading is expected to be subdued as many financial markets will start closing from Tuesday for the Christmas holidays. U.S. stock futures rose 0.04% after the S&P 500 gained 0.09% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.34% on Monday.

Shares of Boeing Co gave the Dow a boost after the planemaker ousted its chief executive officer over a prolonged crisis following two fatal crashes of its best-selling 737 MAX jetliner. Equity investors got a rare double dose of positive news earlier this month when Washington and Beijing agreed with a preliminary deal to avoid additional U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods and a British general election gave the ruling Conservative Party a free hand to enact its Brexit agenda.

However, currency markets show some investors remain circumspect because new problems with trade friction and Brexit could easily emerge next year. Against the euro, sterling was quoted at 85.66 pence, close to its lowest since Nov. 22. The pound traded at $1.2946, close to its lowest since Dec. 2.

Sterling has given up all the gains it made immediately after the British general election on Dec. 12. Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,490.30 per ounce. Earlier in the day, prices hit their highest since Nov. 7, in another sign that some investors remain wary of risk.

In the onshore market, China's yuan reversed early losses to trade at 7.0115 per dollar. China's government is considering broad-based and "targeted" cuts in banks' reserve requirement ratio to lower financing costs for small firms, the country's premier said on Monday, showing policymakers remain under pressure to counter an economic slowdown.

U.S. crude ticked up 0.12% to $60.61 a barrel, and Brent crude rose 0.24% to $66.55 per barrel. OPEC and other leading oil producers may consider easing oil output restrictions at their meeting in March, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said in an interview aired on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Instagram down? Many users report problems accessing accounts

Amit Shah lauds Intelligence Bureau for tackling North East insurgency

VP Naidu commends Army for facilitating tour of girl students from J&K

Sherlock Season 5 update: Benedict Cumberbatch-starring series won’t be released before 2022

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Priyadarshan back with 'Hungama' sequel starring Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty

Director Priyadarshan and producer Ratan Jain on Tuesday announced the release date of the second installment of the 2003 comedy flick Hungama. Hungama 2 stars Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Meezaan Jaffery and South Indian actress Pra...

Seahawks officially bring back RBs Lynch, Turbin

Beast Mode and Turbo are returning to Seattles backfield as the Seahawks attempt to salvage what has turned into an injury-ravaged playoff push with a backfield tandem blast from the franchises past. Marshawn Lynch passed his physical Monda...

Big Bash League: Hobart Hurricanes defeat Melbourne Renegades

Hobart Hurricanes defeated Melbourne Renegades by seven wickets on Tuesday in the ongoing Big Bash League BBL. Chasing 148, the Hurricanes got off to a steady start as openers DArcy Short and Simon Milenko scored 25 runs inside four overs. ...

JNU evicted two of the six suspended students from hostels

Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU has evicted two of the six academically suspended students from the hostels. The students were academically suspended by the JNU administration after they allegedly heckled the Vice Chancellor and created ruc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019