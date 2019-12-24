Left Menu
China stocks close higher on stimulus hopes for smaller firms

China stocks ended higher on Tuesday on hopes that Beijing will roll out more measures to bolster the real economy. ** The blue-chip CSI300 index closed up 0.7% at 3,992.96, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.7% to 2,982.68.

** Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Monday the government will study taking more measures to lower financing costs for smaller companies, including broad-based and "targeted" cuts in the reserve requirement ratio (RRR), lending and rediscounting. ** Chinese government bond futures edged up in early trade on Tuesday following the Premier's remarks.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index fell 0.13%, while Japan's Nikkei index inched up 0.04%. ** The yuan was quoted at 7.0113 per U.S. dollar, 0.02% firmer than the previous close of 7.0125.

** The largest percentage gainers on the main Shanghai Composite index were Huayi Electric Co Ltd, up 10.09%, followed by Shanghai Fudan Forward S&T Co Ltd, gaining 10.06% and Guirenniao Co Ltd, up by 10.04%. ** The largest percentage losers on the Shanghai index were ChongQing Zhengchuan Pharmaceutical Packaging Co Ltd, down 10%, followed by Lushang Health Industry Development Co Ltd, losing 6.4% and Changshu Fengfan Power Equipment Co Ltd, down by 5.87%.

** So far this year, the Shanghai stock index has gained 19.6%, while China's H-share index has risen 7.8%. ** By 0706 GMT, China's A-shares were trading at a premium of 25.58% over Hong Kong-listed H-shares.

