Bring in the New Year abroad with a Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan for Travel

Planning grand celebrations for year-end holidays can be a good way of welcoming the New Year, and what better way to spend them than travelling abroad.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Pune (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 24-12-2019 17:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-12-2019 17:25 IST
Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 24 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Planning grand celebrations for year-end holidays can be a good way of welcoming the New Year, and what better way to spend them than travelling abroad. In fact, as per a report by the UN World Tourism Organisation, Indians will account for over 50 million outbound tourists by the end of 2020. The same report indicates that more than twice the Indian travellers went on vacations overseas in 2019 as compared to 2017.

Holidaying internationally has become easier, owing to great last-minute deals and visa on arrival being offered by many destinations. What's more, financing last-minute travel plans is also possible and convenient, thanks to instant personal loans. As per a recent report by The Economic Times, travel operators and financial service providers have reported an approximate growth of 50 per cent to 60 per cent in their travel loan segment.

The best way forward to planning a great vacation this New Year is to identify a lender with suitable borrowing terms and a sanction large enough to meet your travel needs. A particularly notable offering is the Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan for Travel. To know all about its features and how this personal loan for travel is the option to go with, read on.

Get a collateral-free sanction of up to Rs 25 lakh for any travel-related expenses International travel, especially around the holidays, can be a little heavy on the pocket. From plane tickets to accommodation and even entertainment, you need ample funds. This is where a substantial, yet hassle-free sanction of travel loan comes into play.

With funding up to Rs 25 lakh, you can comfortably cover all these expenses, that too without the need for collateral. What's more, this amount is offered at an attractive interest rate. With the help of the personal loan EMI calculator, you can adjust your tenor and EMIs to keep your repayment manageable. Qualify for funding with ease courtesy of relaxed criteria

Because planning an overseas trip can be time-consuming, opting to borrow from a lender with lenient personal loan eligibility criteria can be helpful. With the Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan for Travel, you only need to meet the age, income and employment criteria to qualify. What's more, the documents required to prove your eligibility are the basic KYC documents and income-related documents, such as salary slips and bank statements.

Take advantage of instant approval and quick disbursal and manage last-minute plans With only a few days left for New Year's Eve, a lot of your plans may involve last-minute bookings. Thankfully, this travel loan can cater to your need for speed as Bajaj Finserv offers instant approval, once you qualify for the loan.

Further, upon getting approval, the entire sanction is credited to your bank account within 24 hours. These features ensure that you get access to the sum you need to get your plans going. Benefit from Flexi personal loan for added financial flexibility

Bajaj Finserv offers Flexi personal loan for travel that you can use to fund your vacation affordably. With this feature, you can borrow from the sanction multiple times, whenever needed during your holiday, and pay interest only on the amount you withdraw. This facility lets you reduce your monthly installments by up to 45 per cent. This way, you can travel and spend flexibly. What's more, you can make part-prepayments when you have access to extra funds.

All the above-mentioned features can complement your travel plans to a great deal. With attractive interest rates and repayment flexibility on offer, you can welcome the New Year lavishly and on affordable terms. So, start right away and get your plan in motion today. To begin, all you have to do is check your pre-approved offer for a customised travel loan and enjoy hassle-free and instant approval too!

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

