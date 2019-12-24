Left Menu
Development News Edition

South Cities (Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai) Clock in 30 mn sf of Office Gross Absorption in 2019: Colliers International India

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 24-12-2019 18:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-12-2019 18:09 IST
South Cities (Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai) Clock in 30 mn sf of Office Gross Absorption in 2019: Colliers International India

BENGALURU, India, Dec. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- During 2019, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai saw a 23% rise in demand for office space over last year, with gross absorption at 30.6 million sq feet. This strong growth demand is led by expansionary activity by occupiers in the technology and IT-BPM space, ramped-up by flexible workspace players and investments of companies in global capability centers.

"As per our expectations, a sustained leasing momentum, coupled with continued demand from technology and flexible workspace operators once again helped Bengaluru secure the number 1 position in terms of overall leasing in 2019. Over the last few years, Hyderabad has seen unprecedented growth in commercial leasing activities owing to infrastructural push from the government, strong demand from occupiers and attractive rentals. The city has been a major location for global investors who are scouting for ready stock with high yield rates," says Arpit Mehrotra, Senior Director, Office Services (Bengaluru & Hyderabad) at Colliers International India.

Bengaluru continued to be the market leader with gross absorption of about 15 million sq feet in 2019, an increase of 6% from 2018. Technology and IT-BPM sector accounted for 39% of the total leasing during the year, followed by the engineering and manufacturing segment's share at 16% and the flexible workspace share at 15%. During the year, Bengaluru saw supply infusion of 10.9 million feet.

Gross Absorption (msf)

City

2019

2018

% change

Bengaluru

15

14.1

6%

Hyderabad

9.5

6.9

38%

Chennai

6.1

3.9

56%

Source: Colliers International India

Hyderabad witnessed 9.5 million sq feet of gross absorption during 2019 registering a 38% yoy growth in office space demand when compared to 2018. This new peak in office demand is driven by technology and flexible workspace players accounting for 51% and 32% respectively, during 2019. Interestingly, the flexible workspace players have ramped-up operations in the city with almost a four-fold increase in leasing activity during 2019 compared to previous year.

"2019 has ended on a high note with Chennai and Hyderabad hitting an all-time high. Vacancies in the south cities hovering in single digits, signaling strong occupier sentiments. Overall, this year should see demand of about 52 million sq feet, again a new high, as occupiers continue to remain enthused about India. We expect technology companies to continue their strong streak in 2020, with flexible workspaces slowing their expansion phase," said Megha Maan, Senior Associate Director, Research, Colliers International India.

Chennai's office space absorption rose by 56% yoy during 2019, touching 6.1 million sq feet. In the year 2019, the city witnessed a new peak in office space absorption after a down trend since 2012. Majority demand was led by the IT-BPM sector accounting for 55% share in gross absorption number. This is followed by flexible workspace players with about 1.0 million sq feet, accounting for 15% of the overall gross absorption.

"Office space absorption touched new heights and with overall city vacancy at sub 10% rates, 2019 has been a landmark year for the asset class. Continuing demand for expansion in the city, increased number of large size (100,000 sq ft) transactions and robust leasing contributed by the peripheral markets (Ambattur and post toll OMR) were some of the key factors contributing to about 6 mn sq ft of gross absorption. IT SEZs, as anticipated saw robust leasing across all micromarkets and was also instrumental in pushing leasing activity to close the year at a record high," said Shaju Thomas, Senior Director, Office Services (Chennai) at Colliers International India.

About Colliers International Group Inc.

Colliers International (NASDAQ: CIGI) (TSX: CIGI) is a leading global real estate services and investment management company. With operations in 68 countries, our 14,000 enterprising people work collaboratively to provide expert advice and services to maximize the value of property for real estate occupiers, owners and investors. For more than 20 years, our experienced leadership team, owning approximately 40% of our equity, have delivered industry-leading investment returns for shareholders. In 2018, corporate revenues were $2.8 billion ($3.3 billion including affiliates), with more than $26 billion of assets under management.

For the latest news from Colliers India, visit http://www.colliers.com/en-gb/india. To follow us on twitter, simply click on this twitter handle @Colliersintlind and to follow us on LinkedIn, simply click here.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Instagram down? Many users report problems accessing accounts

Amit Shah lauds Intelligence Bureau for tackling North East insurgency

VP Naidu commends Army for facilitating tour of girl students from J&K

Sherlock Season 5 update: Benedict Cumberbatch-starring series won’t be released before 2022

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Goa BJP plans rally on January 3 in Panaji to raise awareness on CAA

Goa BJP planned a massive rally on January 3 to raise awareness about the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Tuesday. Sawant told a meeting of all the BJP MLAs in Panaji to discuss the issue of protests agai...

Seelampur violence: Delhi court directs jail authorities to provide medical assistance to accused

A Delhi court on Tuesday directed Mandoli Jail authorities to immediately provide medical treatment to one of those arrested in connection with a violent protest at Seelampur on December 17. Metropolitan Magistrate Richa Parihar directed th...

New order inflows for construction sector to improve in 2020: Icra

The new order inflows for construction companies will improve in 2020 with a huge pipeline of projects in the infrastructure sector, rating agency Icra said on Tuesday. Assigning a stable outlook for the construction sector, Icra however sa...

Ethiopian Muslims protest after several mosques burned

Several thousand Muslims across Ethiopia in recent days have protested the burning of four mosques in the Amhara region. The December 20 attacks in Motta town also targeted Muslim-owned businesses. Muslims have called for the perpetrators t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019