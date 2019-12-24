Left Menu
Development News Edition

Renault India to focus on petrol run vehicles;phases out Lodgy

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 24-12-2019 18:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-12-2019 18:28 IST
Renault India to focus on petrol run vehicles;phases out Lodgy

French auto-major Renault India would focus on petrol run products and has lined up new variants of its existing models, besides a new "sub-4 metre SUV" in 2020, a top company official said on Tuesday. Renault India Operations, Country CEO, Venkatram Mamillapalle said the company would roll out the BS-VI range of products and an automatic transmission version of its latest car 'Triber' next year.

Speaking after rolling out the first lot of Triber range of cars to the South African market, he said the company was ending its K9K Diesel engine series "K9K diesel (engine) we are ending", he told reporters. Mamillapalle said the company was also phasing out its Multi Purpose Vehicle Lodgy from its stable and did not plan any renovation on the vehicle or even a BS-VI variant.

He said stocks of Lodgy cars had been sold out. "It is not the question that we want to end it... We dont want to get into diesel, so Lodgy ends there. We are not going to renovate. All (future launches) will be gasoline, including (premium SUV) Captur", he said.

Renault India currently retails the KWID, Triber, Sports Utility Vehicle Duster and the premium SUV Captur. On what was the contribution of diesel range of cars to the company in 2019, he said "50 per cent of sales volume was contributed from the Duster diesel engine range of cars.

"In future it will be petrol Duster only", he said. On future launches, he said the company would introduce a new variant of the Triber.

"The BS-VI variant will come in the middle or end of January and then we will look for AMT (automatic transmission) moving forward", he said. On the launch of electric vehicles, Mamillapalle said, "we are world leaders in electric vehicles. We are not shy. We are waiting for the right time. We want the right ecosystem".

Asked whether BSVI variants would witness a hike in prices, he said "there will be a slight correction of prices, basically because of BSVI economics which we would intend to do somewhere when we launch the car". He said besides new variants of Triber, the company would launch a new product sub-4 metre SUV in the market next year.

"It will happen in the second half of next year, he said but declined to elaborate. Asked how many units of Triber Renault planned to sell next year, he said, "if we were able to sell 20,000 in the last four months, we should see a good number of at least 40,000 units next year (excluding exports)".

To a query on how many units the company planned to sell in 2019, he said cumulative sales may be 10 per cent higher than last year. He said expansion in rural markets would be one of the foremost things his company would do in the country in the near futture.

He said the company planned to expand its dealership network to 293 from 258 this year. "But we did not reach the target. We are close to about 267 dealership network now. We are a little slow because dealership network are also shy with market slowing down to invest".

By 2022, Renaualt plans to have about 350-370 dealers, he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Instagram down? Many users report problems accessing accounts

Amit Shah lauds Intelligence Bureau for tackling North East insurgency

VP Naidu commends Army for facilitating tour of girl students from J&K

Sherlock Season 5 update: Benedict Cumberbatch-starring series won’t be released before 2022

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

19 devotees die of cardiac arrest while trekking to Sabarimala

19 devotees die of cardiac arrest while trekking to Sabarimala this season Sabarimala Ker, Dec 24 PTI As many as 19 devotees, including those from neighbouring states, have died of cardiac arrest while trekking to Sabarimala during the...

Calcutta Univ to confer honorary D Litt on Abhijit Banerjee

The Calcutta University will confer the honorary D Litt honoris causa on Nobel laureate Abhijit Vinayak Banerjee at its annual convocation which will be held on January 28 next year. Vice-Chancellor Sonali Chakraborty Banerjee told a press...

Goa BJP plans rally on January 3 in Panaji to raise awareness on CAA

Goa BJP planned a massive rally on January 3 to raise awareness about the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Tuesday. Sawant told a meeting of all the BJP MLAs in Panaji to discuss the issue of protests agai...

Seelampur violence: Delhi court directs jail authorities to provide medical assistance to accused

A Delhi court on Tuesday directed Mandoli Jail authorities to immediately provide medical treatment to one of those arrested in connection with a violent protest at Seelampur on December 17. Metropolitan Magistrate Richa Parihar directed th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019